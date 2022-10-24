Read full article on original website
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park – a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species – a fact which police had to enforce.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today’s tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
PHOTOS: Public art in three more Glens Falls spots
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Arts District of Glens Falls has been at it again. Over the month of October, three artists were tasked with bringing public art to life on electrical boxes in Glens Falls. The three were given a deadline of Halloween to get the job...
George Takei talks internment, freedom, ‘Star Trek’
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The auditorium at Glens Falls High School gets busy for plenty of reasons. Most of those are what you would expect – theater performances, recitals, and the like that bring school spirit to life. On Wednesday night, though, that same auditorium was packed for a far different reason, as the city said hello to an iconic visitor who came ready with thoughts about where he was.
Lawsuit challenges NYS Election Law on Absentee Ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– In a lawsuit filed in Saratoga County, state Republican and Conservative parties sued state Democratic leaders and the New York State Board of Elections. The plaintiffs challenged the constitutionality of a law signed last year regarding the procedure in which absentee ballots are examined before Election Day.
