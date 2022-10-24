Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver killed, 2 kids injured in Laurens County crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing in Laurens County Thursday morning. The driver was heading west on Highway 560 when they crossed over the center line, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the right of the road, according to troopers. The driver then overturned and hit a tree.
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
Upstate man released with monitoring after fatal collision
Ross Latini, driver of the 4Runner, had a bond hearing Thursday where he was released with monitoring and is no longer allowed in the area of downtown where the crash happened.
FOX Carolina
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens County, coroner says
KINARDS, S.C. — A woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Laurens County, according to the coroner. The coroner said the crash happened about 7 a.m. on Highway 560 in Kinards. Megan Elizabeth Kirby, of Mountville, South Carolina, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the coroner...
WYFF4.com
Family speaks following DUI crash that left one Greenville man dead
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a Greenville man who died in a crash earlier this month is hoping for justice on the horizon. The person police say is responsible appeared in court Thursday. The victim was 23-year-old Samuel Greene. He died in a crash that happened in downtown...
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
Centre Daily
2-year-old killed when driver loses control and veers off road, South Carolina cops say
A 2-year-old was killed when a driver lost control and veered off a South Carolina road, officials said. The child was riding in an SUV when it started to leave the right side of a road on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol.
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
Lanes reopened after a crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Lanes have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning on the northbound side of I-85 Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Anderson Co.
A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Anderson County.
Man arrested following fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash Tuesday near Landrum.
Man accused of shooting, killing man at Greenville Co. bar
A man is accused of shooting and killing another man at the beginning of October in Piedmont.
Man accused of hiding meth in car’s floorboard in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang […]
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Fountain Inn man killed in single-car crash
A Fountain Inn man was killed in a single-car accident late Tuesday night on Durbin Road in northern Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, Dominique Lehnhofer, 33, was driving a 2003 BMW sedan on Durbin Road near Park Road when he ran off the left side of the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Lehnhofer was transported to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital where he later died.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim in head-on crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
Man charged after shooting at Anderson Co. gas station
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon at an Anderson County gas station.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night. Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
Comments / 1