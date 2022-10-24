ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver killed, 2 kids injured in Laurens County crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing in Laurens County Thursday morning. The driver was heading west on Highway 560 when they crossed over the center line, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the right of the road, according to troopers. The driver then overturned and hit a tree.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Fountain Inn man killed in single-car crash

A Fountain Inn man was killed in a single-car accident late Tuesday night on Durbin Road in northern Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, Dominique Lehnhofer, 33, was driving a 2003 BMW sedan on Durbin Road near Park Road when he ran off the left side of the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Lehnhofer was transported to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital where he later died.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in head-on crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

