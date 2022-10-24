Read full article on original website
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 1,000 arts organizations across New York will receive almost $32 million in state funding, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday. These grants, overseen by New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) will increase access to vital funding in local communities and will provide critical support to organizations still in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state representatives.
