Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue
Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Are Good Manners Going Out of Style in Idaho?
Like blue jeans or Harley Davidsons, good manners will never go out of style. At least they shouldn't, anyway. But lately it seems more and more Idahoans are forgetting to use the "magic words." Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer good manners over trendy trash-talk. Please & Thank You. Growing...
Conservative Idaho Candidate Tells Liberals To Leave The State
Idaho's independent candidate for governor, Ammon Bundy, continues to make headlines as election day nears. Mr. Bundy has been traveling the state hosting packed town hall meetings describing his platform for Idaho's highest office. Mr. Bundy had an opportunity to speak with us recently on his decision to run for...
#4ThePeople: The race for Idaho governor is heating up
BOISE, ID. — The race for Idaho governor is heating up. Idahoans have less than two weeks until they cast their votes to choose the next governor for Idaho. Current Idaho governor Brad Little is seeking a second term in office, sparring with Democrat challenger Stephen Heidt. There are a total of five candidates running to be Idaho’s governor. “We...
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho
The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
This Morning’s Fog Makes Me Think Idaho Needs A Harder Driving Test
It's been said that the Idaho driving test is one of the most difficult in the nation. I call bullsh*t. For one thing, I of all people passed the Idaho Driver's License test on the first attempt. Not an ounce of preparation went into my exam performance. No study guide.
Utah man arrested accused of bicyclist hit-and-run in Idaho
A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, in connection to a bicyclist hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 17 in Franklin County, Idaho.
Idahoans Want You Stop Assuming This About Idaho (Gallery)
I have lived in several different states and as you get ready to move, it's easy to assume certain things about those states. Before moving to Idaho its really easy to assume all things potatoes unless you educated yourself. I knew that Idaho was located in the Pacific Northwest, but according to the comments a lot of people aren't really sure where Idaho actually is.
Fish Mysteriously Show up in Front Yards of Some Southern Idaho Residents
TWIN FALLS — Some residents woke up Friday morning to fish — dead fish thrown into yards, on driveways and on streets. “I was definitely weird,” said Carrie Lu, who lives near the canyon rim. There was a trout on her driveway and she noticed three more...
10 of Idaho’s Most Intriguing and Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight
Thanks to Urban Dictionary, there is a conspiracy theory that Idaho doesn't actually exist. Those of us who call the Gem State home know for a fact that this particular accusation couldn't be further than the truth. Between nuclear testing and the state's rich mining history, Idaho is actually home...
KIVI-TV
'Do the rot thing': fall clean up advice from the Idaho Department of Lands
Do the 'rot' thing. That's the advice from Matthew Perkins, Urban & Community Forestry Program manager at the Idaho Department of Lands. In a guest opinion release, Perkins encourages home owners to recycle fall leaves. Instead of raking and bagging, Perkins suggests shredding leaves with the lawnmower, and leaving them to decompose.
Idaho Could Have The Highest Property Tax In The Country
We all know that home prices are up in Idaho. They are up 2.5% year-over-year in September but the number of homes sold fell 30.9% with the number of homes rising to 9.7%, according to Redfin.com with a median home sale price of $472,900. As someone who recently moved here from Nebraska there is some sticker shock when looking at purchasing a house compared to Lincoln, which also has a very hot real estate market.
Idaho Alligator Caught By Fish and Game, Help Them find the owner
Usually, one can find an alligator in Florida or other southern states. However, the nation is reacting to an alligator that has been found in Idaho. Yes, that's right, an alligator has been found in the Gem State. Idahoans are used to mountain lions, bears, and other wild animals; however, we can now add alligators to the list of dangerous wild animals roaming in our state.
How Ammon Bundy Could Shock The Idaho Political World Next Month
Ammon Bundy has continued his campaign for Idaho governor. As election day nears, can Mr. Bundy shock the political world by defeating Idaho's current Republican Governor, Brad Little?. Governor Little appears to be very confident in his reelection chances. Unlike most political campaigns, we have not seen or heard many...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
FBI and DEA seize over 300k fentanyl pills & over 1k pounds of meth in WA and CA
Eleven people were arrested in Washington and California on Tuesday, in connection to three drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills. The two indictments charge 11 people after a search and seizure of 14 locations in Washington and California, where two...
Idaho Opioid Settlement Funds now Exceed $26 Million
BOISE - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced Idaho has received more than $26 million in opioid settlement funds following the state’s final 2022 payment last week. The money is being distributed to the state, regional health districts, cities and counties to fight the opioid addiction epidemic. The...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho man sentenced for threatening to kill prosecutors
BOISE — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced today. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while...
Arizona Man Arraigned in Minidoka County on Murder Charge
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man charged with murder along with his brother for the death of a Heyburn man was arraigned in Minidoka County last week. According to court documents, charges of first degree murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and failure to notify of a death were filed against Klee Lee Morrison in early February. He was just arraigned via video in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on October 19. His brother, Kalob Morrison is also facing a first degree murder charge, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify of a death, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges step from the death of Julio Caesar Lopez whose body was found inside his burned out SUV in a rural part of Lincoln County in January. According to charging documents in Kalob's case, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives used information from a GPS ankle tracker on Lopez's body, multiple home security camera footage, and credit card information to build a case to charge the two brothers for the alleged murder. Investigators allege Lopez was beat to death with a sledge hammer, shot in the head, and burned. Klee Morrison has been in custody on other charges in Arizona and Southern Utah, according to www.stgeorgeutah.com Kalob's trial had been set for earlier this month but was vacated after he waived his right to a speedy trial. According to court documents, Klee filed a motion to dismiss his case back in August unsuccessfully.
Comments / 0