Warrior Hotel owner announces plans for apartment building after recognition for city growth
Restoration St. Louis, Inc (RSL), a company that has invested $77.5 million into Sioux City, has received an award acknowledging their work.
kicdam.com
Drought Continues To Worsen In Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the early predictions of worsening drought for the local area are going to come true according to information in the latest USDA Drought Monitor. The biggest change in Northwest Iowa is the growth of the D2 Severe Drought to now include Dickinson County in...
kicdam.com
New VP of Nursing at Lakes Regional Healtcare
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — There’s a new Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. CEO Jason Harrington says Bryan Wilson officially started on September 26th, and comes to the Dickinson County hospital from Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center where he served as the Air Med Program manager since 2019. He also previously served as Mercy One’s Chief Flight Nurse, and has coordinated emergency medical nursing services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
kicdam.com
Discussing Playoff Football with Radio Iowa’s Todd Kimm
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Playoff Football is here for all Classes and the KICD area still has a handful of schools in the round of 16. I was able to speak with Radio Iowa Sports Todd Kimm and get his opinion on those teams. The Spencer Tigers take on...
Sioux City Journal
Restoration St. Louis to construct multi-family apartment building in Sioux City's downtown
SIOUX CITY -- Restoration St. Louis, the developer behind the renovation of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, plans to expand 614 Pierce St. into a new multi-family apartment building. Warrior Lofts will consist of 32 total units -- 24 studio units, four one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. Most...
Knowing your rights as a renter in Siouxland
The Sioux City Human Rights Commission are helping bring awareness to Siouxlanders rights as a renter.
KLEM
News for Tuesday, October 25
A woman who was involved in an armed robbery in Le Mars in 2019, and who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City, has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. KTIV, Sioux City, says Karen Rose Merrick was arrested. She was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery.
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store
Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
kicdam.com
Sports Schedule: 10/26/22
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for Sports Today. Class 1A and 2A Volleyball Regional Finals will play tonight. The State Tournament begins Octobert 31st. The Iowa Lakes Women’s Soccer team will play a regional semi-final game today against Indian Hills in Ottumwa and Women’s Volleyball will be at Nort Iowa Area.
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
kiwaradio.com
Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden
Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
siouxlandnews.com
Extreme drought affecting private drinking wells in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department says that Woodbury County has been experiencing abnormally dry conditions and according to the US Drought Monitor webpage, the western portion of Woodbury County is currently in an extreme drought. This is leading to a significant number of private drinking...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
stormlakeradio.com
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Staff Member Comments on School Staff Members Being Allowed to Carry Guns ; Cherokee and Spirit Lake Boards Have Voted in Favor
Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board recently became the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Cherokee Superintendent Kimberly Lingenfelter said "no one wants guns in schools, but we want bad...
Stray of the Day 10/25/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Stan, a 1-2 year old, male, blue and white Pitbull. He was found on the 5300 block of Highway 75 North. The shelter says he’s a very nice and laid-back guy, who gets along well with people and other animals. He also […]
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leslie Saul
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another wanted fugitive. Leslie Saul is wanted by the US Marshals for violating his federal probation. Saul is 35 years old, 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. If you have any information about Leslie Saul, please...
kicdam.com
Carl Wohlenberg, 96, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Summer Resident of Okoboji
A Celebration of Life for 96-year-old Carl Wohlenberg of Fort Lauderdale Florida and a summer resident of Okoboji will be held at a later date next summer with a private burial at Ida Grove Cemetery. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Unity Christian to Join Siouxland Conference
Orange City, Ia (KICD) – A few weeks ago George-Little Rock had submitted a request to join the War Eagle Conference and leave the Siouxland. The move would leave the Siouxland Conference with 9 schools. It was announced on Thursday that Unity Christian of Orange City would be accepted in to the Siouxland Conference effective in the 2023-24 School year according to nwestiowa.com.
stormlakeradio.com
Northwest Iowa Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Hospital Staff Members
A northwest Iowa man is in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff members. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Betcke is accused of calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls allegedly threatening to shoot employees with an AK47 rifle. Due to the threats, Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and an affiliate facility, Orange City Health, were put on lock down status until Betcke was arrested.
