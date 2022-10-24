Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live updates

Things aren't slowing down for the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll play against the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game in the season's first six days.

Monday is the second home game for the Grizzlies (2-1). They won their first matchup against the New York Knicks before splitting road games in Houston and Dallas.

The new-look Nets (1-1) are led by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. Durant and Irving have been the team's top scorers, while Simmons is making his mark with defense and playmaking.

The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Danny Green and Ziaire Williams. Dillon Brooks is listed as questionable. He also was questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, but he didn't he play. Since the Grizzlies didn't play Sunday, today is Brooks' best chance to return to date.

Memphis has won the past six meetings against the Nets and holds a 28-23 record in the all-time series.

Follow along for live updates.

