Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. Mrs. Reed loved spending time with her grandsons and sharing many special moments and making lasting memories for them to always cherish. She was predeceased by her husband Lyman H. Reed Sr. in 2005. Mrs. Reed is survived by her children Susan (Matthew) Bennett of Oswego, Lyman (Nicole) Reed Jr. of Oswego, Robert (Jaimi) Reed of Oswego, Renee (Josh) Gibson of Oswego; grandsons Blake and Cole Reed; and her sister Mary (John) Doud of Fulton. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by her family. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 13 County Route 85, Fulton, NY. Burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO