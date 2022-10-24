Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Top-seeded Fulton to host Oswego in girls volleyball playoffs
Undefeated Fulton is the No. 1 seed for the Section III Class A girls volleyball playoffs. Fulton (15-0) will host fourth-seeded Oswego (7-10) in a semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at G. Ray Bodley High School.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker men’s hoop team ranked No. 5 in Division III
OSWEGO — On Wednesday, d3hoops.com released its preseason top 25 poll for men’s basketball. The Oswego State Lakers are ranked fifth, the highest national ranking in the program’s history. Oswego State is only behind Randolph-Macon, Mary Hardin-Baylor, UW-Oshkosh and Christopher Newport. The Lakers received 478 votes to...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton varsity volleyball team sweeps Fowler to close out perfect regular season
FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team put together another dominant performance in a 3-0 sweep of visiting Fowler on Monday at G. Ray Bodley High School. Undefeated Fulton breezed past the Falcons 25-5, 25-10, 25-6.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Jamesville-DeWitt tops Oswego in boys volleyball
The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team fell to Jamesville-DeWitt 3-1 on Monday. J-D took the match 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State men’s hockey with ‘trademark’ Teal Night on Saturday
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team isn’t taking its first regular-season weekend lightly. The Lakers have two staunch opponents between Hobart College on Friday and Elmira College on Saturday, both teams that defeated Oswego State last season and eventually made the NCAA tournament.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton’s Women’s Club gears up for annual craft show fundraiser
FULTON — The Fulton Women’s Club is getting ready for its annual craft fair, which will raise money to help a high school senior and their higher education expenses. The women’s club met for its monthly lunch Wednesday at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, and this time, members spread the word of its beloved annual craft show fundraiser that will raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local business partners with Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition
OSWEGO — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition and the Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition have partnered with 5 Points Wine and Liquor in a local Sticker Shock Campaign. The campaign serves to keep alcohol sales limited to the intended customers ages 21 and older. The campaign consists of...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
FCSD test scores show room for improvement with standardized assessments
FULTON — Test results for state assessments are in, and administrators are asking how improvements can be implemented to raise scores and defeat a lack of concern for the tests in the Fulton City School District. During a Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, board...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harold Lloyd Wallace
Harold Lloyd Wallace, 97, of Oswego, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Nursing Home. He was born and raised in Cato, NY, and the son of the late Lloyd Wallace and Marion Spaulding Wallace. Harold served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was trained...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Anthony Michael Crouse
Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, NY, passed unexpectedly on Oct. 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford).
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port City to reimburse Oswego County for foreclosed properties
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council is entering into an agreement with Oswego County to avoid tax foreclosed city properties heading to the county auction. At Monday’s Common Council meeting, councilors unanimously approved for the city to reimburse Oswego County for foreclosed properties within the city of Oswego.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
William F. Vant
The family of William F. Vant, age 71, announces that he passed away peacefully, Oct. 23, 2022, in St. Albans. He was born in Fulton, NY, April 22, 1951, to Joseph and Clara (Sheldon) Vant. He graduated from the G.Ray Bodley High School. Then he received his Associates Degree from SUNY Canton, and attended Cornell University.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Kathleen A. Reed
Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. Mrs. Reed loved spending time with her grandsons and sharing many special moments and making lasting memories for them to always cherish. She was predeceased by her husband Lyman H. Reed Sr. in 2005. Mrs. Reed is survived by her children Susan (Matthew) Bennett of Oswego, Lyman (Nicole) Reed Jr. of Oswego, Robert (Jaimi) Reed of Oswego, Renee (Josh) Gibson of Oswego; grandsons Blake and Cole Reed; and her sister Mary (John) Doud of Fulton. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by her family. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 13 County Route 85, Fulton, NY. Burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harold A. Hurlbut
Harold A. Hurlbut, 79, life resident of Mexico, NY, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. He was born on Feb. 4, 1943 in Oswego, NY, to the late Harold C. and Dorothy Fox Hurlbut. He was a 1961 Graduate of Mexico Academy and Central Schools. Harold worked as a...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Decline in new COVID-19 cases continues in county
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that the number of new COVID-19 cases has continued to decrease this week. From Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, 307 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes the results of both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Hospital pays settlement for alleged improper Medicare and Medicaid Billing
OSWEGO — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay nearly $100,000 in a settlement involving allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act with improper Medicare and Medicaid billing, according to a statement from the United States Department of Justice. The department alleges Oswego Hospital, owned by Oswego Health,...
Comments / 0