Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Top-seeded Fulton to host Oswego in girls volleyball playoffs
Undefeated Fulton is the No. 1 seed for the Section III Class A girls volleyball playoffs. Fulton (15-0) will host fourth-seeded Oswego (7-10) in a semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at G. Ray Bodley High School.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State set for weekend series against Adrian
OSWEGO — Both exhibitions may have been losses for the Oswego State women’s hockey team, but Head Coach Mark Digby said the pair of games were still a “positive” in the team’s growth. The Lakers fell 3-1 to Nazareth College on Saturday.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local runners race in Liberty League meet
MARCELLUS — The Mexico, Hannibal, and Phoenix varsity boys cross country teams took part in the OHSL Liberty League Championships Wednesday. Cazenovia claimed the team title. Mexico placed fourth, Hannibal was sixth, and Phoenix placed 10th.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton varsity volleyball team sweeps Fowler to close out perfect regular season
FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team put together another dominant performance in a 3-0 sweep of visiting Fowler on Monday at G. Ray Bodley High School. Undefeated Fulton breezed past the Falcons 25-5, 25-10, 25-6.
Syracuse’s Benny Williams on what got him going in Orange’s exhibition win: ‘Coach spazzed on me bad’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Less than minute into Syracuse’s exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.), the Crimson Hawks’ Shawndale Jones got into the paint and scored. A 6-foot-3 guard scoring over Syracuse’s 6-foot-8 Benny Williams.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
River View Pediatrics purchases former Tops market in Fulton
FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced that River View Pediatrics, 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for its practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local supermarket...
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-October 27, 2022
The talk of the fishing world this week in Western New York is the huge musky caught by Dan King of Orchard Park while fishing with friends Capt. Hans Mann of Alden and Josh Ketry of Hamburg. Using a 9-inch “deep carver” that Mann makes called the Night Shiner, they were trolling in Buffalo Harbor near the north gap when a big fish hit at 10:15 a.m. last Saturday. It turned out to be a 55-inch musky that sported a huge girth. It looked disproportionate. They didn’t have a scale or a tape measure, but conservative estimates put it at 50 to 55 pounds. It was released to fight another day. Congratulations guys, a fish of a lifetime!
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
localsyr.com
Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OFD approved for budget increase to cover possible overtime
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year. According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr
Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shawn M. Thorpe
Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego passed unexpectedly on Oct. 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local business partners with Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition
OSWEGO — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition and the Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition have partnered with 5 Points Wine and Liquor in a local Sticker Shock Campaign. The campaign serves to keep alcohol sales limited to the intended customers ages 21 and older. The campaign consists of...
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
wwnytv.com
National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego’s Media Summit looks at need for diversity in sports media
OSWEGO — Aspiring SUNY Oswego journalists and a panel of experienced sports media personalities gathered at SUNY Oswego Wednesday for the university’s annual Dr. Lewis B. O'Donnell Media Summit, where they discussed the need for diversity in the booth, in the studio, and on the field of play.
Comments / 0