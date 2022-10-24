ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Oswego State set for weekend series against Adrian

OSWEGO — Both exhibitions may have been losses for the Oswego State women’s hockey team, but Head Coach Mark Digby said the pair of games were still a “positive” in the team’s growth. The Lakers fell 3-1 to Nazareth College on Saturday.
Local runners race in Liberty League meet

MARCELLUS — The Mexico, Hannibal, and Phoenix varsity boys cross country teams took part in the OHSL Liberty League Championships Wednesday. Cazenovia claimed the team title. Mexico placed fourth, Hannibal was sixth, and Phoenix placed 10th.
River View Pediatrics purchases former Tops market in Fulton

FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced that River View Pediatrics, 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for its practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local supermarket...
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-October 27, 2022

The talk of the fishing world this week in Western New York is the huge musky caught by Dan King of Orchard Park while fishing with friends Capt. Hans Mann of Alden and Josh Ketry of Hamburg. Using a 9-inch “deep carver” that Mann makes called the Night Shiner, they were trolling in Buffalo Harbor near the north gap when a big fish hit at 10:15 a.m. last Saturday. It turned out to be a 55-inch musky that sported a huge girth. It looked disproportionate. They didn’t have a scale or a tape measure, but conservative estimates put it at 50 to 55 pounds. It was released to fight another day. Congratulations guys, a fish of a lifetime!
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
OFD approved for budget increase to cover possible overtime

OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year. According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr

Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
Shawn M. Thorpe

Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego passed unexpectedly on Oct. 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe.
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP

DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings

There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
SUNY Oswego’s Media Summit looks at need for diversity in sports media

OSWEGO — Aspiring SUNY Oswego journalists and a panel of experienced sports media personalities gathered at SUNY Oswego Wednesday for the university’s annual Dr. Lewis B. O'Donnell Media Summit, where they discussed the need for diversity in the booth, in the studio, and on the field of play.
