Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego State men’s hockey with ‘trademark’ Teal Night on Saturday

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team isn’t taking its first regular-season weekend lightly. The Lakers have two staunch opponents between Hobart College on Friday and Elmira College on Saturday, both teams that defeated Oswego State last season and eventually made the NCAA tournament.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Laker men’s hoop team ranked No. 5 in Division III

OSWEGO — On Wednesday, d3hoops.com released its preseason top 25 poll for men’s basketball. The Oswego State Lakers are ranked fifth, the highest national ranking in the program’s history. Oswego State is only behind Randolph-Macon, Mary Hardin-Baylor, UW-Oshkosh and Christopher Newport. The Lakers received 478 votes to...
OSWEGO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica University names Danielle Cerminaro as first-ever Women’s Gymnastics coach

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – When Utica University announced the addition of three athletic programs, Women’s Gymnastics and Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, at the end of September, the next question on many minds was, “Who is going to coach these new teams?” That question was answered for at least one of the additions on Monday, the school announcing that longtime New Hartford gymnastics coach and owner of Valley Gymnastics in Utica, Danielle Cerminaro, would be the head of the program in its first year.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago

Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

SUNY Oswego’s Media Summit looks at need for diversity in sports media

OSWEGO — Aspiring SUNY Oswego journalists and a panel of experienced sports media personalities gathered at SUNY Oswego Wednesday for the university’s annual Dr. Lewis B. O'Donnell Media Summit, where they discussed the need for diversity in the booth, in the studio, and on the field of play.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking for the public’s help locating her. Police say Alani Paneto was reported missing after she left her home in Whitesboro and did not return. The department posted her photo to social media looking...
WHITESBORO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OFD approved for budget increase to cover possible overtime

OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year. According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harold Lloyd Wallace

Harold Lloyd Wallace, 97, of Oswego, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Nursing Home. He was born and raised in Cato, NY, and the son of the late Lloyd Wallace and Marion Spaulding Wallace. Harold served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was trained...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings

There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Kathleen A. Reed – October 25, 2022

Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego died Tuesday October 25, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton’s Women’s Club gears up for annual craft show fundraiser

FULTON — The Fulton Women’s Club is getting ready for its annual craft fair, which will raise money to help a high school senior and their higher education expenses. The women’s club met for its monthly lunch Wednesday at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, and this time, members spread the word of its beloved annual craft show fundraiser that will raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Anthony Michael Crouse

Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, NY, passed unexpectedly on Oct. 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford).
LYONS, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

FCSD test scores show room for improvement with standardized assessments

FULTON — Test results for state assessments are in, and administrators are asking how improvements can be implemented to raise scores and defeat a lack of concern for the tests in the Fulton City School District. During a Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, board...
FULTON, NY

