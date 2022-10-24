Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Jamesville-DeWitt tops Oswego in boys volleyball
The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team fell to Jamesville-DeWitt 3-1 on Monday. J-D took the match 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State men’s hockey with ‘trademark’ Teal Night on Saturday
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team isn’t taking its first regular-season weekend lightly. The Lakers have two staunch opponents between Hobart College on Friday and Elmira College on Saturday, both teams that defeated Oswego State last season and eventually made the NCAA tournament.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker men’s hoop team ranked No. 5 in Division III
OSWEGO — On Wednesday, d3hoops.com released its preseason top 25 poll for men’s basketball. The Oswego State Lakers are ranked fifth, the highest national ranking in the program’s history. Oswego State is only behind Randolph-Macon, Mary Hardin-Baylor, UW-Oshkosh and Christopher Newport. The Lakers received 478 votes to...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica University names Danielle Cerminaro as first-ever Women’s Gymnastics coach
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – When Utica University announced the addition of three athletic programs, Women’s Gymnastics and Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, at the end of September, the next question on many minds was, “Who is going to coach these new teams?” That question was answered for at least one of the additions on Monday, the school announcing that longtime New Hartford gymnastics coach and owner of Valley Gymnastics in Utica, Danielle Cerminaro, would be the head of the program in its first year.
Second Half Run Propels Syracuse Basketball to Exhibition Victory
Syracuse trailed Indiana (PA) by as many as seven, but rallied in the second half to win its exhibition opener 86-68. The Orange has a week off before its final exhibition game on November 1st against Southern New Hampshire. It was a back and forth first half capped by a half court swish to ...
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago
Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego’s Media Summit looks at need for diversity in sports media
OSWEGO — Aspiring SUNY Oswego journalists and a panel of experienced sports media personalities gathered at SUNY Oswego Wednesday for the university’s annual Dr. Lewis B. O'Donnell Media Summit, where they discussed the need for diversity in the booth, in the studio, and on the field of play.
WKTV
Whitesboro police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking for the public’s help locating her. Police say Alani Paneto was reported missing after she left her home in Whitesboro and did not return. The department posted her photo to social media looking...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OFD approved for budget increase to cover possible overtime
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year. According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.
DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
Company news: Jennifer Stowell and Megan K. Thomas hired by OCWA
Onondaga County Water Authority recently announced two new hires who will work out of the Northern Concourse location in North Syracuse. Megan K. Thomas joined OCWA as the general counsel and director of education. She is resident of Syracuse. She previously worked in private practice doing litigation, most recently at Mackenzie Hughes LLP.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harold Lloyd Wallace
Harold Lloyd Wallace, 97, of Oswego, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Nursing Home. He was born and raised in Cato, NY, and the son of the late Lloyd Wallace and Marion Spaulding Wallace. Harold served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was trained...
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
iheartoswego.com
Kathleen A. Reed – October 25, 2022
Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego died Tuesday October 25, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton’s Women’s Club gears up for annual craft show fundraiser
FULTON — The Fulton Women’s Club is getting ready for its annual craft fair, which will raise money to help a high school senior and their higher education expenses. The women’s club met for its monthly lunch Wednesday at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, and this time, members spread the word of its beloved annual craft show fundraiser that will raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Anthony Michael Crouse
Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, NY, passed unexpectedly on Oct. 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford).
oswegocountynewsnow.com
FCSD test scores show room for improvement with standardized assessments
FULTON — Test results for state assessments are in, and administrators are asking how improvements can be implemented to raise scores and defeat a lack of concern for the tests in the Fulton City School District. During a Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, board...
Comments / 0