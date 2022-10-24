Penn State recruiting mailbag: White Out visitors, Julian Fleming and how Ohio State compares to Michigan

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Penn State subscriber mailbag: All eyes on the Lions’ secondary and offensive line against Ohio State, more
It’s tough not to focus on the quarterbacks, ballcarriers and receivers for the majority of a football game. But there are times when it is necessary. When Penn State and Ohio State square off Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium, which positions will you be watching? Who are the players in the spotlight? I asked PennLive’s Penn State football text subscribers the same questions.
Penn State-Ohio State picks are in; Penn State AD Patrick Kraft rails against Big Ten scheduling trend, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature plenty of picks and predictions for Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State, plus thoughts from Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft on the Lions’ 2023 Big Ten schedule. While a Penn State upset isn’t being predicted, both locally and nationally, many...
Penn State QB commit Jaxon Smolik talks White Out visit, meeting Trace McSorley
Jaxon Smolik usually keeps it low key after games. The 2023 Penn State commit hangs out with friends, followed by a yoga session the next morning. But last weekend, that relaxed routine was upended by a couple days of constant travel. On Friday, the Iowa standout threw three touchdowns in...
Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Penn State During Radio Show
“When you look at the schedule every year and map out your road to Indianapolis, a big part of it is beating Penn State.”
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s Stripe Out game.
Ohio State football vs. Penn State: Three bold predictions
The Ohio State football team takes its undefeated record to Happy Valley to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is about to play its most challenging game of the season. The Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State for the Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. This is Ohio State’s first real road test of the season.
A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup
This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
PennLive’s Prop Bet Showdown challenges your knowledge on Penn State vs. Ohio State: Here’s how you can win
For Penn State to have any shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff, it will need a win Saturday against Ohio State at home. Not exactly an easy task. Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes gives you a chance to win as well via the PennLive.com Prop Bet Showdown.
Eleven Warriors
Cade Stover Calls Ryan Day “The Guru Of All Football” As Seven Buckeyes Preview Upcoming Road Game at Penn State
After a 54-10 dismantling of Iowa at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State will be back on the road Saturday for its second road game of the season, and arguably the toughest matchup to this point in Penn State. Tight end Cade Stover, who was one of seven Buckeyes to meet with...
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
Penn State's Quirky Big Ten Schedule Continues in 2023
The Lions will open conference play on the road for the eighth straight year.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?
It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Frustrating and Disappointing’: PSU AD Kraft Upset With Big Ten
Penn State is starting its Big Ten schedule on the road for the 13th time in 14 years, and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy. Kraft, who Penn State hired to replace Sandy Barbour as AD in April and officially took over the position July 1, spoke out against Penn State always playing on the road weeks after he started the job.
nittanysportsnow.com
James Franklin Defers to Pat Kraft on 2023 Scheduling Controversy
Penn State coach James Franklin was asked how he felt about Penn State starting Big Ten conference play on the road for the eighth consecutive season and 13th time in 14 years. He deferred to discussing that matter at another time. Athletic Director Pat Kraft spoke on the matter already...
Penn State expects to complete sale of 2 prominent hotels as early as December
Penn State University is getting closer to selling two hotels in the State College area. Back In June, the Penn State Board of Trustees gave its approval for the school to enter into a purchasing agreement and ground lease for The Nittany Lion Inn and Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center with the Scholar Hotel Group.
Onward State
Historic Freshman Class Fitting ‘Seamlessly’ Into Penn State Hoops’ Confident Culture
For Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry, his transition year is behind him. Now in his second year at the helm, he’s ready to jump into the season and “just win.”. A 14-17 record in his opening season with the Nittany Lions wasn’t unexpected, but now...
Altoona at Cumberland Valley football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
The end of the Mid-Penn football regular season is here, and PennLive has one last big matchup it will broadcast on Friday night. The crew will be airing a Commonwealth Division matchup, where the 5-4 Altoona Mountain Lions travel to Mechanicsburg to take on the 6-3 Cumberland Valley Eagles. Cumberland...
These 10 jobs are the most Harrisburg-ish
When it comes to Pennsylvania’s capital city, it’s no surprise to note that the state government employs thousands of people. Because of that, the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan region has a higher concentration of certain occupations than you’ll find elsewhere. While typists and historians might not be the first jobs you think of when talking about central Pa. employment, they are among the top 10 when it comes to location quotient.
local21news.com
Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0