Gisele Bundchen ‘Likes’ Post About Being in a Relationship With Someone ‘Inconsistent’ Amid Tom Brady Marriage Woes
Reading between the lines? Gisele Bündchen has remained tight-lipped on the state of her marriage to Tom Brady — but the model seemingly dropped a subtle hint about what's on her mind. Bündchen, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to show support for purpose coach Jay Shetty's insight on rocky relationships. "You can't […]
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’
The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship
While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Breaking: Bill Belichick Reportedly Makes Patriots' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots' supposed quarterback controversy isn't much of a controversy at all. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took 90 percent of the team's first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The former first-round pick and Alabama star is ...
Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
Tom Brady attending Robert Kraft's wedding hurt the Bucs, created 'distractions,' Super Bowl MVP says
Former Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms shared his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' disappointing season, placing blame on the shoulders on Tom Brady and saying the quarterback created distractions.
Blame for poor Buccaneers start? Start with GM, Jason Licht
The way the last two games have gone and ultimately ended up for the Buccaneers, losing both competitions, especially what just happened this past Sunday versus the “tanking” Carolina Panthers (in Division), you would think the Buccaneers offense was BROKEN. The Bucs only managed to score three points...
Tom Brady's dad shows support for his son as struggling Bucs take on Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received support from at least one family member on Thursday night as the team played the Baltimore Ravens.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 8
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off with the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 8 action at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is at...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady looking to keep this incredible streak alive when Buccaneers face Ravens on Thursday
If 2022 is going to be Tom Brady's final season, he has an opportunity to continue a streak that is certainly in danger of ending this week. Brady has never been two games under .500 in a season (personal record), since he became the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots -- in 2001.
DraftKings promo code locks in Bet $5, Get $200 offer for NFL Thursday night
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, new players gambling on any NFL Week 8 matchup action can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200...
NFL looking into post-game interaction between refs, Buccaneers’ Evans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NFL said it is looking into what transpired between two game officials and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A reporter captured a video...
