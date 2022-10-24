ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

For Anthony Hopkins, a grandfather role with personal echoes

By JAKE COYLE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8TI2_0il0gDuc00
1 of 4

NEW YORK (AP) — The “heart and soul” of a film is an often-overused term, but it’s practically unavoidable when it comes to Anthony Hopkins in James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.”

Gray’s autobiographical film, drawn with exquisite detail from his childhood growing up in 1980s Queens, New York, follows an 11-year-old named Paul (Banks Repeta) with dreams of becoming an artist. Made with both nostalgia and self-examination, “Armageddon Time” touches on larger social currents — a Black classmate (Jaylin Webb) faces distinctly different opportunities at school; the Trump family makes an appearance — while crafting a vivid portrait of Gray’s Jewish-American family.

The parents (Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway) have a strained, disciplinarian relationship to their son, but Paul’s kind grandfather (Hopkins) is a deep reservoir of support. In warm, intimate scenes, Hopkins’ grandfather, Aaron Rabinowitz, mentors Paul even as his health is deteriorating. For the 84-year-old Hopkins, who won best actor at the Academy Awards last year for his patriarch slipping into dementia in “The Father,” it’s another radiant twilight performance and a gentle, masterful capstone to one of acting’s most distinguished careers.

Just as the film’s small, specific moments reverberate with larger meaning, Gray’s film — about a young artist’s coming of age and the people who formed him — has profound connections for Hopkins. It’s a role deeply felt by the actor, resonate with echoes of his own grandfather. Growing up in the working-class Welsh town of Port Talbot, Hopkins says he was closer to his grandfather than he was to his parents.

“We spent a lot of time walking together. He was the one who gave me the liberty to be free of myself,” says Hopkins. “I tended to be a bit slow in school. My father was always worried, of course, so was my mother. My grandfather said: ‘Don’t worry about it. You’ll do fine.’ He had an old country philosophy about it. He used to call me George because it sounded very countrified, very English country. He was born in Wilshire. ‘Don’t worry, George. It’ll all be all right.’ And I still use that.”

Hopkins rarely does interviews at this stage in his life. But he recently spoke by phone during a short stay in the Hamptons while en route from Wales to Los Angeles. Gray, who joined the conversation from New York, was delighted to hear of Hopkins’ whereabouts. “You’re so fancy pants,” he said.

“Armageddon Time,” which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and Focus Features is releasing in select theaters Friday, is an exhumation of a personal past that Gray has tailored to the actors. Robert De Niro was initially to play the character before the pandemic altered the film’s production plans and Gray’s conception of the character. Rabinowitz, who hasn’t completely shed Hopkins’ own Welsh accent, is the son of Ukrainian Jews who emigrated to London.

“I needed somebody of a great stature to play my grandfather because he was the person who loved me and made me feel wanted,” says Gray. “Really, there’s a very short list of screen legends and great people in the world today. Tony Hopkins is number one.”

Hopkins responded immediately to the screenplay. “What I like is: less is more,” Hopkins says. “If a script is too full of gobbledygook or direction and all that, I tend to turn off. When a script is clear and concise, it’s like a roadmap.”

Hopkins immediately began firing off long emails to Gray with reflections of his own grandfather as the two exchanged memories with one another. Hopkins’ own recollections, in many ways, mirrored Gray’s.

“My sad remembrance is one day in 1961 we had a drink in the hotel up the road in Port Albert,” Hopkins says of his grandfather. “He wanted me to go for lunch up to his house. I was too busy, too young. I said, ‘I’ve got to go now, see you soon.’ He turned around and waved and he was dead within two months. I always remember that. It’s a bit of a sword in my chest, that memory.”

“I have a similar memory,” Gray adds. “I remember saying goodbye to my grandfather in a very unsentimental way. I didn’t contemplate his mortality at all. I remember waving and saying ‘Goodbye, grandpa,’ and then I never saw him again.”

“That’s it,” says Hopkins. “That stays with you for the rest of your life.”

Countless details in “Armageddon Time” are derived directly from Gray’s childhood. The interior of his house was meticulously recreated. Hopkins wore his grandfather’s clothes and hat. But the director also insisted, the first time he met with Hopkins, that he didn’t want an imitation. “I said, ‘You will always win any creative dispute with me,’” says Gray.

Hopkins, himself, has no personal experience being a grandparent. He long ago drifted apart from his only daughter, Abigail, from his first marriage to Petronella Barker.

“I never think of myself as a grandfather,” Hopkins says. “I’m 84 but I’m physically very strong. A few aches and pains. But I feel like a 50-year-old, full of energy and life. I try not to think about the future or the past very much.”

In “Armageddon Time,” the grandfather imparts some memorable words of wisdom, most notably his advice to Paul to “be a mensch” to his unjustly treated friend. The line came directly from Gray’s own childhood.

“I was very obnoxious as a kid. The older I got, the more unruly I was,” says Gray. “My grandfather would say, ‘Come on. Be a mensh.’ He’d say that to me to sort of reorient me. I don’t understand this entirely, but he had more authority over me than my father did, even though my father, in his inept way, was trying to enforce discipline. My grandfather, he ruled with a velvet glove.”

Hopkins, too, wove in moments crystalized in his memory. Just as his grandfather called him George, Hopkins calls Paul “Jellybean” in the film. Another improvised line — “Never give in” — came from something his grandmother told Hopkins, a self-described loner as a child, when he was being bullied in school.

“Most of my life came from my grandmother: ‘Never give in. Never give up,’ she said,” Hopkins recalls. “What I got from that was to have grit inside yourself and stop feeling sorry for yourself. That’s what I’ve practiced all my life.”

The most poignant moment in “Armageddon Time” comes in a scene where the grandfather meets Paul to set off model rockets near the old World’s Fair grounds in Flushing. It’s a lovely, unsentimental scene beneath a soft, gray autumn light, with Hopkins sitting on a park bench. He knows he’ll die soon, though Paul is naively unaware.

For both Hopkins and Gray, the scene stands out as a rare fusion of fiction and reality — of memory real and imagined.

“I used to go there with my grandfather to set off model rockets just like in the film,” says Gray. “It’s almost like a modern ruin, that old World’s Fair building that’s decayed now and falling down. Just putting Tony on that bench and the boy, it felt like a strange flashback in my own life. It’s very unusual in cinema to be able to do something that feels like it’s grabbed from your own memory. It felt like a huge gift.”

“I’m not American, I come from Wales. But that park, that area, was so America to me,” says Hopkins. “It was like the twilight years of the world. That open space and the boy playing on the grass. It just brought back the memory of my own childhood. I can’t say exactly what. All dreams and memories are flawed, anyway. But it reminded me of my grandfather. That everlasting light. That light and the knowledge that I’m going to die.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jury: Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986. The verdict in the civil trial came with lightning speed. Jurors at a federal court in New York deliberated for a little more than an hour before deciding that Rapp hadn’t proven his allegations. When the verdict was read, Spacey dropped his head, then hugged his lawyers. He didn’t speak to reporters as he left the courthouse. “We’re very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” said his attorney, Jennifer Keller.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty

“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman (Knopf):. Paul Newman may have been a better actor than many moviegoers realized. Self-assured in his talents the Oscar winner was not. A sexual ace with the ladies? Hardly. Nor was he the devoted husband and family man presented to the public.
OHIO STATE
AOL Corp

How a painful chapter from his own youth revived James Gray's passion for filmmaking

“Armageddon Time,” written and directed by James Gray, is one of a number of films this season drawn from the filmmakers’ own personal experience: Steven Spielberg's “The Fabelmans,” Sam Mendes' “Empire of Light,” Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun,” Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection.”
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy