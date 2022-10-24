ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

State title, game-clinching goals and more: Vote for the Athlete of the Week

By Andy Mease
Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
It's time to make your voice heard.

We've searched for some of the best performances from the week of Oct. 17-22. And now it's time for fans to pick their favorite.

Vote now for the GameTimePA Lebanon County Athletes of the Week. The polls run from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

'He was my hero':A-C's Danika Setlock carries the memory of her brother on her jersey

Soccer star:No matter the position, Annville-Cleona's Sage Sherk is at the ready

Athletes of the Week

Sept. 12-17: Palmyra boys' soccer player Caleb Sitler and Annville-Cleona field hockey player Grace Francis

Sept. 19-24: Northern Lebanon football player James Voight and Northern Lebanon girls' soccer player Erin Shuey

Sept. 26-Oct. 1: Northern Lebanon volleyball player Samantha White and Northern Lebanon boys' soccer player Carter Cheslock

Oct. 3-8: Northern Lebanon boys' soccer player Diego Bustillo and Lebanon volleyball player Noelani Cruz

Oct. 10-15: Elco boys' soccer player Thayne Kahl and Elco girls' soccer player Sam Nelson

