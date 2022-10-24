Muddy Sneakers names 26-year environmental education leader as new executive director

Following former 10-year executive director Ryan Olsen's departure in September, the Muddy Sneakers' Board of Directors has named a new executive director with 26 years of experience as a leader in environmental education.

David Rahahę•tih Webb was selected by the organization's Executive Director Search Committee, a team of board and staff members guided by transition consultants, after a several months search because of his accomplishments in organizational leadership, strategic planning, project management, fiscal responsibility, fundraising and general operations, as well as his empathetic and inspirational leadership style, according to a press release.

"Environmental education is closest to my heart – getting children outdoors and building personal connections with the natural world. This role encompasses so much of my background and my own ethos," Webb said in the release. "I chose Muddy Sneakers for my next role because the organization’s mission and work so closely aligns with my own values and passion."

Webb comes to Muddy Sneakers from Everglades Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs, Florida, where he served as the president and CEO for two years, according to his LinkedIn. Before that, he spent two years at the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls, New York, and he currently serves on two environment-related boards at the Florida Gulf Coast University.

"Muddy Sneakers has an excellent team and dedicated board in place, and is poised to enter an exciting new phase. The impact that Muddy Sneakers is making across North Carolina is vital to the future of our environment and quality of life, and there is so much potential to grow, internally and externally," he said in the release.

Muddy Sneakers is an education non-profit that partners with public schools to supplement classroom science instruction with experiential, inquiry-based outdoor learning. Programs take place on conserved lands where students are instructed in small groups by outdoor educators.

Muddy Sneakers currently serves more than 3,000 students in 15 districts across the state, and has served more than 23,000 students to date. It has long partnered with Henderson County Schools to help students develop a connection with nature, become more physically active, gain self-confidence and increase science aptitude, but fell under scrutiny in June when it included a controversial question about gender on fifth grade student surveys.

