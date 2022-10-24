Lipscomb Academy football to move up to Division II-AAA starting in 2023

Lipscomb Academy will move up into a new TSSAA football classification starting next season. The Mustangs will move from Division II-AA to Division II-AAA.

"Lipscomb Academy announces a move to TSSAA Div. II-AAA classification for the sport of football," said Amanda Price, the communications director at Lipscomb Academy. "This new classification is the best choice for the Lipscomb Mustangs as it allows football to have a competitive 2023 season in a strong conference and statewide league."

Lipscomb Academy is the defending DII-AA state champions and was the 2020 DII-AA runner-up under fourth-year coach Trent Dilfer.

The Mustangs (9-0) have won 17 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season. The program has the top two college football prospects in the state in Edwin Spillman and Kaleb Beasley. Beasley committed to Tennessee on Friday.

Lipscomb Academy is currently the unanimous No. 1 team in the state, according to the Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings.

This story will be updated.

