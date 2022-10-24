ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

Voter disinterest is this election’s biggest problem

WITH THE MASSACHUSETTS general election just weeks away, some political analysts are worried that many voters aren’t that familiar with the candidates running for office. At a forum on voter engagement hosted by the Boston Foundation, several analysts said the lack of competition in many races has led to disinterest in the election.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse

Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Don’t be fooled by the “democracy” diversion

Recently, our paper has been chock-full of letters calling for the election of people who just years ago would have been recognized as fringe leftist radicals. We’re told that only they will defend democracy. This is a diversion. Psychologists call it projection — a term that Psychology Today explains...
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
MANCHESTER, NH
Turnto10.com

Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world

Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH

RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
RAYNHAM, MA
NECN

‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say

Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
themainewire.com

Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again

Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
MELROSE, MA

