Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org
Voter disinterest is this election’s biggest problem
WITH THE MASSACHUSETTS general election just weeks away, some political analysts are worried that many voters aren’t that familiar with the candidates running for office. At a forum on voter engagement hosted by the Boston Foundation, several analysts said the lack of competition in many races has led to disinterest in the election.
wgbh.org
After backlash, Boston councilor shifts course on ‘Hijab Day’ resolution
The Boston City Council on Wednesday agreed to mark an official “Day of Woman, Life and Freedom” in connection with ongoing women’s rights protests in Iran, shifting after international pushback to a councilor’s original proposal to recognize women’s right to self-expression via a citywide Hijab Day.
Fossa, Smith announce ‘Democrats for Kalus’ effort
Republican Ashley Kalus locked down two notable Democratic endorsements Tuesday evening with just weeks left until Rhode Islanders head to the polls.
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
Governor Baker taps police standards official for judgeship
Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated a top employee at the state's new police oversight commission to serve as a Superior Court judge.
WBUR
One step away? Mass. lawmakers move to reform prescribing practice
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's officially that time of year when local celebrities show off their best Halloween costumes. First up: the Boston Bruins as classic Nintendo characters.
‘It’s not going to intimidate or stop me’: Michelle Wu responds to continued protests by ‘same individuals’
“I’ve experienced this throughout my entire career.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday addressed the continued protests and disruptions by demonstrators she’s been subjected to outside her home and at many public events since taking office. Last week, Wu shut down a press conference she was holding in Clifford...
Massachusetts Labor Relations Department Finds Attleboro Mayor Made ‘Coercive’ Comments
ATTLEBORO (1420 WBSM) — In a move that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux called "downright unethical" right before an election, the state's Department of Labor Relations this week released a decision finding that Heroux made "coercive" comments about a city employee. Heroux is currently running a contentious race for Bristol...
baystatebanner.com
Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse
Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Don’t be fooled by the “democracy” diversion
Recently, our paper has been chock-full of letters calling for the election of people who just years ago would have been recognized as fringe leftist radicals. We’re told that only they will defend democracy. This is a diversion. Psychologists call it projection — a term that Psychology Today explains...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
Turnto10.com
Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH
RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
NECN
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say
Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
themainewire.com
Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again
Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
Comments / 3