Cathedral Prep, McDowell and Harbor Creek students win latest Athlete of the Week polls

Athletes from rivals Cathedral Prep and McDowell, plus a third from Harbor Creek, received the most votes for the latest GoErie.com Erie County Athlete of the Week polls.

Prep football player Rayfes Roberts Jr., McDowell volleyball player Alyssa Radtke (female athlete) and Harbor Creek soccer player Brandon Konieczki (male athlete) were the victors for the online voting conducted between Monday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 5 p.m.

More than 4,300 votes were cast over the three polls.

Next week's polls will be the last three that GoErie.com posts for District 10's fall sports season. The polls will return shortly after the start of the district's winter sports season.

Football Player of the Week

Rayfes Roberts Jr., Cathedral Prep: The junior compiled 134 yards in total offense and three touchdowns when the Ramblers blanked Erie High 44-0 at Veterans Stadium.

Roberts received 308 votes (22.48%) out of the 1,370 that were cast. McDowell receiver Trey Goodwine (227 for 16.57%) was second out of seven nominees.

Female Athlete of the Week

Alyssa Radtke, McDowell: She recorded a double-double (37 assists and 12 digs) when the Trojans beat General McLane in four sets.

Radtke totaled 271 votes (14.67%) compared to the 229 (12.40%) for Fort LeBoeuf soccer player Elise Cacchione. They were the only nominees who individually exceeded 200 out of the 1,847 overall that were cast.

Male Athlete of the Week

Brandon Konieczki, Harbor Creek soccer: His second-half goal held up as the game-winner for the Huskies, who defeated General McLane 1-0.

Konieczki, with 235 votes (20.31%), defeated Fort LeBoeuf cross country runner Ben Schrumpf (17.72%) by 30. There were 1,157 cast among the eight nominees.

How it works

Each Monday, the Erie Times-News will select nominees for the Erie County Football Player of the Week, Male Athlete of the Week and Female Athlete of the Week. The Male Athlete of the Week poll encompass all sports except football.

Polls are posted Monday at 5 p.m. and voters have through Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote. Votes are limited to one per IP address or computer network.

The winners will be featured on GoErie.com each week. They will not be eligible for any polls held through the remainder of the PIAA's fall sports season.

Nomination suggestions can be made by email at sports@timesnews.com .

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ ETNcopper .

