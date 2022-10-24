Keeping the Faith: Faith Christian's first field hockey team finds playoff success

They played their first-ever field hockey game in late August.

Two months later, the Faith Christian Academy field hockey team is hosting a playoff game.

Sometimes, you just need to have faith.

That late August game wasn't just the first of the Lions’ inaugural season, it was also the first field hockey game for most of the team's players.

“At our first practice, we were showing the girls how to hold the stick,” said forward/center Gracie Longacre.

While just a freshman, Longacre is the most experienced player on the team, having played since third grade.

Coaching, like field hockey, seems to come naturally to Longacre, which isn’t surprising considering her pedigree. Her mother, Jayne Longacre (Landis), was a four-year starter for Ohio State and is a member of Souderton High School’s Hall of Fame, for both field hockey and softball.

She’s also the head coach and founder of Faith Christian’s high school and middle school field hockey teams.

When Jayne started her new job as physical education teacher at Faith last year, a field hockey team was still an abstract idea.

“With the growth and success of Faith’s athletic programs, there was a lot of interest in starting a field hockey program, but it hadn’t really gotten off the ground yet,” said Jayne. “When I met with the board, I presented the idea and everyone was super supportive.”

Jayne, who had previously founded DeSales University’s field hockey team in 2003, established the middle school team last year, on which her seventh-grade daughter Penny plays, and began promoting the high school team in the spring.

“I talked to so many girls at school, trying to convince them that this (field hockey) would be fun!” said Jayne. “There was a lot of interest, but I think a lot of the girls were nervous about trying a sport they had never played before.”

Eleven girls turned out for the team’s preseason workouts, and was the same number on the roster to begin the season. Despite the long odds, the squad won its first game.

“Our original goal was just to get enough players for a team, then our second goal was to score a goal at some point in the season,” said Jayne.

That happened much earlier than anyone anticipated, as the Lions scored three goals in their win against Bristol, a team known for its strong defense.

Family matters

“Winning our first game was so exciting because we weren’t expected to win a game all season,” Gracie said.

And having her mom as her coach? “It’s awesome,” said Gracie. “I love having her around.”

While Gracie, who plays year-round with her club team, has been playing field hockey for a long time, that isn't entirely due to her mom’s influence.

“I actually played basketball first,” said Gracie. “I didn’t like it too much, so I decided it was time to try field hockey.”

This isn’t the first time Gracie has had her mother as her coach, as Jayne previously coached Gracie’s middle school team at Dock Mennonite.

“I’m thrilled that I could give Gracie the opportunity to play for her high school team,” said Jayne. “I love being her coach but I’m also cautious of giving her her own space.”

Fielding a team

The Lions’ roster had expanded to 18 players, with much of that growth due to the team’s original players.

“The beginning of the season was mainly about the girls learning the game and getting them to buy in,” said Jayne. “I told the girls that they were going to get tired and want to sub out during games, and they basically went out and recruited their own subs.”

Even with the expanded roster, only three players have prior experience. One of those is Greta Peper, a junior from Germany.

“Greta and I help the other girls out a lot, and I really like teaching them,” said Gracie. “I think it would be really cool to coach in the future.”

The team has one senior, Rachel Bergey, who is playing the game for the first time, plus one junior and three sophomores, with the rest of team composed of freshmen.

‘They’ve put the work in,” said Jayne of her inexperienced team’s success. “One thing I emphasized is that you have to be comfortable being uncomfortable.”

The team’s work has paid off in ways that no one could have expected. The Lions finished the regular season with a 9-4 record, earned the No. 3 seed in the District One Class 1A tournament, and hosted sixth-seeded Villa Joseph Marie on Tuesday night in a quarterfinal game.

Jayne has every confidence in her team’s chances in the playoffs.

“They’ve risen to every challenge,” said Jayne. “They don’t take anything for granted, and most importantly, they've fallen in love with field hockey.”

While Jayne credits her players with the team’s success, her daughter knows just how important her mom is to the team.

“The team is lucky to have her,” said Gracie. “If she wasn’t the coach, we wouldn’t be here.”

Playoff Vibes

“Being in the playoffs is a little nerve-racking,” said Gracie, who relaxes by going for long runs. “We’re all new, either to field hockey or to high school, and it’s really impressive how much we’ve learned.”

As for Jayne, all she’s feeling is pure excitement.

“Faith Christian really knows how to make their athletes feel special,” said Jayne. “I know we’re going to be feeling all the love from the Faith fans on Tuesday.”

A look at the District One Class 1A playoffs

The District One 1A playoffs began on Tuesday. No. 3 Faith Christian (9-4 ) defeated No. 6 Villa Joseph Marie (7-10) , 6-3, while No. 4 Jenkintown (9-7-1) hosted No. 5 Pope John Paul II (10-7-1) . Faith Christian and Villa did not play each other in the regular season, and neither did Jenkintown and PJP.

No. 1 New Hope-Solebury (16-2) and No. 2 Dock Mennonite (15-3) have first-round byes and will host semifinal games on Thursday. New Hope-Solebury won the District One 1A title last season for the fifth straight season. The Lions’ midfielder Sophia Cozza, a first-team all-state selection last year, leads the team in scoring.

Dock Mennonite made it to the championship game last season, where it fell to New Hope-Solebury. The Pioneers are a high-scoring team, tallying more than five goals in nine games this season, with a balanced attack. Celeste Derstine, Oliva Zaskoda, Trinity Landis, Ainsley Moyer and Erin Miles all have games with multiple goals scored.

