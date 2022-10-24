Unioto dominates both boys and girls All-SVC soccer team selections

CHILLICOTHE − The Scioto Valley Conference released its 2022-23 conference honors for both boys and girls soccer on Friday.

The Unioto Shermans dominated much of the postseason honors for both the boys and girls teams. Five of the 10 members of the All-SVC boys team played for the Shermans, while four of the 10 honorees for the girls team were Shermans.

Unioto boys head coach Freddy Cortes and girls head coach Jeremy Clark were respectively named Coach of the Year. Cortes and Clark guided their respective teams to perfect records in conference play, and both the boys and girls teams claimed the conference title.

Lucas Hanes from Unioto and Ivan Chavez of Zane Trace were named the All-SVC boys' Co-Players of the Year. Hanes totaled 43 goals and 21 assists in his junior season, while Chavez picked up 25 goals and 27 assists in his sophomore campaign. Ashlyn Miller, also from Unioto, was named the All-SVC girls Player of the Year after totaling 14 goals on the season.

The Shermans and Pioneers split another award. Micah Geis of Unioto and Judah Hanks were recognized as the Co-Goalies of the Year. Natalie Cooper from Piketon was named as the All-SVC girls Goalie of the Year.

The players named to the All-SVC boys team are listed below;

Piketon: Oren Harris (Sr.)

Unioto: Cameron Thompson (So.), J.C. Stark (Sr.), Kamden Smith (Jr.), Lucas Hanes (Jr.), River Pettigrew (Jr.)

Westfall: Brady Mullins (Jr.)

Zane Trace: Ivan Chavez (So.), Marco Chavez (Jr.), Jordan Harrington (Jr.)

The following players received honorable mentions:

Piketon: Dane Morgensen

Unioto: Jaydence Gaus

Westfall: Colton Spaniol

Zane Trace: Landon Robertson

The players below were named to the All-SVC girls team:

Piketon: Olivia MacCrae, Bailey Fuller, Whitney Dean

Southeastern: Londyn Wallace

Unioto: Autumn Stanger, Jade Fair, Ryleigh Bode, Amelia Uhrig

Westfall: Alyssa Wyman

Zane Trace: Brooklynn Wade

The following players received honorable mentions:

Piketon: Kaylee Maynard

Southeastern: Grace Gumm

Unioto: Cailyn Bash

Westfall: Mason Gordon

Zane Trace: Abby Guffey