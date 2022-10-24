ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

University of Memphis to honor 'Spook' Murphy during Tigers game against UCF Nov. 5

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Memphis football will honor former head coach and athletic director Billy J. “Spook” Murphy when the Tigers play UCF on Nov. 5, the school announced Monday.

Kickoff time at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will be at 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m., depending on television network selection. It will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The specific time and broadcast information will be announced after this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuRa_0il0fx6t00

Billy “Spook” Murphy

After losing 38-28 to Tulane in New Orleans last Saturday, Memphis (4-4) is idle this week.

Murphy will be honored between the first and second quarters of the game against Central Florida. His name will be painted on the field and a tribute video of his career, which lasted over 30 years with the Tigers, will be played.

Murphy was inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame last week and is a member of the 2022 class of the College Football Hall of Fame that will be inducted Dec. 6 in Atlanta.

Murphy posted winning records in 12 of his 14 seasons as head coach on his way to being the winningest football coach in program history.

He finished his Memphis coaching career with a 91-44-1 record that included three Missouri Valley Conference championships and the school’s first bowl appearance in 1971. Murphy was named national coach of the year in 1963 after leading Memphis to its first undefeated season in 25 years.

Murphy acted as the head football coach and athletic director starting in 1966. He retired from coaching in 1971 and continued as the athletic director until 1981. He died at the age of 87 on Feb. 21, 2008.

Comments / 0

 

Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

