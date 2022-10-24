Gov. Abbott stops in Harlingen to rally voters

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election.

Abbott spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue.

“I will not allow our record-breaking economy to be destroyed,” Abbott said. “I am running for re-election to keep Texas the No. 1 state for jobs in the economy.”

At the rally, Abbott also criticized Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

“Beto has been talking about raising taxes and imposing regulations that would destroy regulations that would destroy jobs and increase inflation even more,” the governor said.

Early voting began on Monday across Texas. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Abbott visited South Texas recently on Sept. 30, when he participated in a Nexstar Media Inc.-hosted debate against Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke. The debate was held at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.