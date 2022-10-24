ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott stops in Harlingen to rally voters

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election.

Abbott spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue.

“I will not allow our record-breaking economy to be destroyed,” Abbott said. “I am running for re-election to keep Texas the No. 1 state for jobs in the economy.”

At the rally, Abbott also criticized Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

“Beto has been talking about raising taxes and imposing regulations that would destroy regulations that would destroy jobs and increase inflation even more,” the governor said.

Early voting began on Monday across Texas. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Abbott visited South Texas recently on Sept. 30, when he participated in a Nexstar Media Inc.-hosted debate against Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke. The debate was held at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 13

ddelray Sanchez
3d ago

Go to Austin and stay there ! You’re a disgrace to your party and nation for being a traitor to your oath of office and God

Don Towery
3d ago

Never seen Talibangelist leader Abbott travel so much. He's still about 350 counties behind Beto.

