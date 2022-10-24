Read full article on original website
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Warrior Hotel owner announces plans for apartment building after recognition for city growth
Restoration St. Louis, Inc (RSL), a company that has invested $77.5 million into Sioux City, has received an award acknowledging their work.
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
Discussing Playoff Football with Radio Iowa’s Todd Kimm
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Playoff Football is here for all Classes and the KICD area still has a handful of schools in the round of 16. I was able to speak with Radio Iowa Sports Todd Kimm and get his opinion on those teams. The Spencer Tigers take on...
Knowing your rights as a renter in Siouxland
The Sioux City Human Rights Commission are helping bring awareness to Siouxlanders rights as a renter.
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Spencer’s Director of School Improvement Breaks Down Recently Released Performance Numbers
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Education last week released a new set of performance figures for school districts across the state as required at the federal level. Spencer’s Director of School Improvement Angie Hanson tells KICD News these numbers are more about seeing improvement in individual students...
Sheldon Fire Chief To Retire At The End Of November
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Fire Chief has submitted his resignation. Fire Chief Dennis Kruger has announced that he is retiring from the Sheldon Fire Company. Kruger, who is 62 years old, tells us he will be retiring from the department on November 30th, 2022. Sheldon City Manager Sam...
Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store
Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
Sports Schedule: 10/26/22
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for Sports Today. Class 1A and 2A Volleyball Regional Finals will play tonight. The State Tournament begins Octobert 31st. The Iowa Lakes Women’s Soccer team will play a regional semi-final game today against Indian Hills in Ottumwa and Women’s Volleyball will be at Nort Iowa Area.
Northwest Iowa Volleyball Regional Final Matchups
West Des Moines, Ia (KICD) – Here is what we have for Northwest Iowa Regional Volleyball Championships the next couple of days. All 1A and 2A matchups are on Wednesday. In Class 1A Region 1 Gehlen Catholic of LeMars will play Riverside at Denison-Schleswig High School. In Class 1A...
Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden
Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
Extreme drought affecting private drinking wells in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department says that Woodbury County has been experiencing abnormally dry conditions and according to the US Drought Monitor webpage, the western portion of Woodbury County is currently in an extreme drought. This is leading to a significant number of private drinking...
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Staff Member Comments on School Staff Members Being Allowed to Carry Guns ; Cherokee and Spirit Lake Boards Have Voted in Favor
Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board recently became the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Cherokee Superintendent Kimberly Lingenfelter said "no one wants guns in schools, but we want bad...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leslie Saul
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another wanted fugitive. Leslie Saul is wanted by the US Marshals for violating his federal probation. Saul is 35 years old, 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. If you have any information about Leslie Saul, please...
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
Stray of the Day 10/25/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Stan, a 1-2 year old, male, blue and white Pitbull. He was found on the 5300 block of Highway 75 North. The shelter says he’s a very nice and laid-back guy, who gets along well with people and other animals. He also […]
Carl Wohlenberg, 96, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Summer Resident of Okoboji
A Celebration of Life for 96-year-old Carl Wohlenberg of Fort Lauderdale Florida and a summer resident of Okoboji will be held at a later date next summer with a private burial at Ida Grove Cemetery. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Highway 60 Crash At Alton Sends Minnesota Man To Hospital
Alton, Iowa– A Scandia, MN man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Alton on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:25 p.m., 78-year-old Stanley Erickson of Scandia, MN was driving a 2016 Chevy Traverse southbound on Highway 60, about three miles south of Alton. They tell us that 35-year-old Joshua Van Es of Orange City was westbound on 490th Street in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent.
