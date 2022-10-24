ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candler, NC

WLOS.com

Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Officials seek information after church broken into, vandalized; reward offered

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A church in Yancey County was broken into and vandalized overnight Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials said. Yancey County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information about those responsible for the break-in and vandalization of Halls Chapel Baptist Church. The chapel, some offices and...
WLOS.com

Contractor skips out on job, steals thousands of dollars, Henderson County couple says

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County couple say they’re out thousands of dollars after a man they hired to renovate their home skipped out on the job. According to Janeen Whiteside, she shelled out $10,000 dollars to William Jay Turknett, of Patriot Renovations. The Whitesides signed a contract with Turknett in May, who estimated the job would take six weeks.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Devil's Foot 'The Mule' taproom officially opens on Sweeten Creek Road

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — As of Thursday, Oct. 27, Asheville's Devil's Foot Beverage Company has opened its new taproom and canning facility on Sweeten Creek Road. The taproom, called The Mule, features Devil's Foot soft drinks on tap, along with cocktails and local craft beers. The new facility also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Student hospitalized after falling from second story railing in school's lobby

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A student in Western North Carolina was taken to the hospital at the beginning of the week after falling in the school's lobby. Jackson County Public Schools released a statement saying the incident had happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at Scotts Creek School in Sylva. Officials say a seventh grade student fell from the second story railing in the school's lobby.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Halloween child car-seat and costume safety

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Ingles Markets project in South Asheville put on hold

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Ingles Market project has been put on hold in South Asheville. The project would have demolished the older market at South Forest Shopping Center and replaced it with a new one. The plan included three parcels with three different owners, and it would have...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Trails closed in GSMNP so black bears can feed

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a couple of trails until further notice to allow a large concentration of black bears to feed on acorns. The park says the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between...
GATLINBURG, TN
WLOS.com

Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after tractor-trailer crash

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Interstate 26 in Polk County has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash closed both westbound lanes early Tuesday morning. The NCDOT reports crews responded to the crash near Exit 66, US 74, just before 6 a.m. News 13 crews on the scene say the truck...
WLOS.com

Marion seeks EPA grant to pay for cleanup at Drexel Heritage Plant site

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The Marion City Council has agreed to ask the Environmental Protection Agency for a grant to pay for more cleanup at the former Drexel Heritage Plant site. The city intends to apply for $500,000 in funding. The money would go toward removing underground storage tanks,...
MARION, NC

