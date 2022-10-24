Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOS.com
Crews battling Candler wildfire on side of mountain, estimated to be 15-20 acres
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews are battling a wildfire in Candler Thursday night, Oct. 27, that has spread on the side of a mountain. The fire started in the Davis Creek Road and Sams Branch Road area of Candler. “As dry as it's been, we’ve had a difficult time...
WLOS.com
The Farm owners left with memories, wedding photos after fire destroys Candler home
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of a popular Candler event venue are opening up after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday, Oct. 22. For nearly six hours Saturday night, firefighters from 10 departments fought to put out a blaze that engulfed a two-story home on Justice Ridge Road.
WLOS.com
Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
WLOS.com
FEMA grant will better equip Waynesville firefighters to battle wildfires in growing area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Fire Department will soon be better suited to fight wildfires in the nearby mountains, after securing a federal grant of more than $100,000 that will pay for equipment to improve their response to wildfires. Growth in the Waynesville area means more homes in...
WLOS.com
Officials seek information after church broken into, vandalized; reward offered
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A church in Yancey County was broken into and vandalized overnight Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials said. Yancey County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information about those responsible for the break-in and vandalization of Halls Chapel Baptist Church. The chapel, some offices and...
WLOS.com
Contractor skips out on job, steals thousands of dollars, Henderson County couple says
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County couple say they’re out thousands of dollars after a man they hired to renovate their home skipped out on the job. According to Janeen Whiteside, she shelled out $10,000 dollars to William Jay Turknett, of Patriot Renovations. The Whitesides signed a contract with Turknett in May, who estimated the job would take six weeks.
WLOS.com
Police seek vehicle that may have been involved in New Leicester Highway hit-and-run
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police released a photo of a vehicle they say may have been involved in a hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital earlier this month. The possible suspect vehicle is a blue, late-2000s model Ford F-150 extended cab or similar truck. The wreck...
WLOS.com
Devil's Foot 'The Mule' taproom officially opens on Sweeten Creek Road
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — As of Thursday, Oct. 27, Asheville's Devil's Foot Beverage Company has opened its new taproom and canning facility on Sweeten Creek Road. The taproom, called The Mule, features Devil's Foot soft drinks on tap, along with cocktails and local craft beers. The new facility also...
WLOS.com
Student hospitalized after falling from second story railing in school's lobby
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A student in Western North Carolina was taken to the hospital at the beginning of the week after falling in the school's lobby. Jackson County Public Schools released a statement saying the incident had happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at Scotts Creek School in Sylva. Officials say a seventh grade student fell from the second story railing in the school's lobby.
WLOS.com
Rain brings a little relief, but not enough: Wildfire dangers remain for Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has been dealing with a dry October, and fire crews remain on high alert, despite the rain that fell overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The rain was much needed, but it wasn’t enough to put a damper on wildfire concerns, fire officials...
WLOS.com
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
WLOS.com
'A project that needs to happen': Municipal golf course, Coxe Ave projects get TDA funding
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just over $9 million in Buncombe County TDA funding was awarded to 10 community projects this week. The money comes from the Tourism Product Development Fund, made up of occupancy tax dollars paid by Buncombe County visitors. Asheville Municipal Golf Course received $1,641,425 for phase...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Halloween child car-seat and costume safety
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
WLOS.com
Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
WLOS.com
Ingles Markets project in South Asheville put on hold
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Ingles Market project has been put on hold in South Asheville. The project would have demolished the older market at South Forest Shopping Center and replaced it with a new one. The plan included three parcels with three different owners, and it would have...
WLOS.com
Trails closed in GSMNP so black bears can feed
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a couple of trails until further notice to allow a large concentration of black bears to feed on acorns. The park says the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between...
WLOS.com
Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after tractor-trailer crash
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Interstate 26 in Polk County has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash closed both westbound lanes early Tuesday morning. The NCDOT reports crews responded to the crash near Exit 66, US 74, just before 6 a.m. News 13 crews on the scene say the truck...
WLOS.com
Marion seeks EPA grant to pay for cleanup at Drexel Heritage Plant site
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The Marion City Council has agreed to ask the Environmental Protection Agency for a grant to pay for more cleanup at the former Drexel Heritage Plant site. The city intends to apply for $500,000 in funding. The money would go toward removing underground storage tanks,...
WLOS.com
Ira B. Jones Elementary becomes 24th of 40 county buildings to get solar panels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The installation of solar panels is nearly complete at Ira B. Jones Elementary School in Asheville, as Buncombe County moves toward its goal of 100% renewable energy. The effort began with the county commission's approval of more than $10 million in funding to put solar...
Comments / 0