Meyersdale junior Tristin Ohler was selected Daily American Somerset County Football Athlete of the Week. Conemaugh Township senior volleyball player Hannah Sodano was voted Female Athlete of the Week while North Star freshman soccer player Tristen Ash was chosen Male Athlete of the Week for their efforts Oct. 17-21.

Ohler caught a 93-yard touchdown pass, returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score and booted a 32-yard field goal in the Red Raiders' 63-30 setback to Moshannon Valley.

In three volleyball match wins, Sodano provided 33 kills.

Meanwhile, Ash recorded four goals and an assist in a 12-0 soccer victory over Northern Cambria.

Each Monday, the Daily American will select nominees for the Football Player of the Week, Female Athlete of the Week and Male Athlete of the Week. The Male Athlete of the Week will include all fall sports, except for football.

Polls will be posted each Monday at 5 p.m., and voters will have through Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote. Votes are limited to one per IP address or computer network.

The winners will be featured in the Top Performers feature in Saturday's Daily American print edition. This week's three polls are below:

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Ohler, Sodano, Ash selected Somerset County Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-21