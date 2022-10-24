ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Camanche fourth-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals you will meet. “She’s determined, that’s for darn sure. If she sets a goal, she is going to do it,” said Erika Clements, Elyna’s mother. “She makes a commitment, puts her mind to...
CAMANCHE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa

A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize

(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
BUFFALO, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge

The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa

It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents

Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Gilda’s Club expands with new clubhouse space at Genesis West

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelsey Allen, Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities talks about upcoming events and the expansion of an additional clubhouse at Genesis West in Davenport--which means there is a clubhouse on both sides of the Mississippi. For more information or to support the non-profit which has served...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Erik’s ‘Oktoberfest’ Beers of the Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This is our craft beer expert’s favorite brew season of all: fall flavors or Oktoberfest!. Erik Maitland shares a couple of his favorites for October 2022 with Paula and viewers including Blue Cat Brewing Co.’s Fest beer and Midwest Ale Works’ Chocolate Razz-gasm stout.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

2022 PSL Halloween parade featuring TV6 families

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s show featured two segments where we were outdoors to enjoy kids in costume. Many of the PSL team’s co-workers brought in their kids in costumes to share in on the fun with the loyal fans and viewers of the KWQC-TV6 News team.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

New Hometown Living Expo to be held Nov. 12-13

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A unique approach for a vendor expo is being explored with a new event called “Hometown Living”. The overall theme is small, artisan food and service businesses. Ashley Donatsch, Holistic Wildflower in Eldridge, and Christine Harkey, Rise in the East Bakery, are both involved and...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Bridgehouse Cider

LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -Bridgehouse Cider in Long Grove makes hard ciders from the apples they grow in their orchard. Alan Romanick, owner and cider maker, informs viewers about the line up of award-winning products, flavors, and where to purchase the ciders. For more information, visit https://bridgehousefarms.com/ or email alanr@bridgehousefarms.com.
LONG GROVE, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

David Porter was right

Most weeks, I’ve used this space to highlight specific areas where Iowa was good or bad (mainly bad) in the prior week’s game. So I’ll do it again:. They lost, they turned it over a laughable 6 times (129th), scored 0 offensive touchdowns (126th), held the ball for 29:14 (66th), converted 7% of their third downs (128th), had 2.2 yards/carry (118th), 46% completion percentage (120th), and allowed 5 QB sacks (113th). All together, it generates a 0.07 on my complementary football scorecard.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Jackson County crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Iowa surrealist artist James Henry to have upcoming exhibits

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Nearly 20 years ago, an artist from Burlington was a guest on PSL and presented Paula with a painting called “Pulse of the City”. The work team liked it so much, it was kept at TV6 for many years, but it has been hanging in Paula’s home for the past 9 years.
MOLINE, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Rock Island man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday after he plead guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison. According to court documents, officers attempted a traffic...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Chase ends near base of Arsenal Bridge

A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Government Bridge early Thursday morning. This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire. Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene. Our news crew saw one car with...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy