Read full article on original website
Related
Alcohol Brands Mull D2C Conversion to Regain Control of Customer Data
As alcohol brands expand their presence on third-party marketplaces such as Drizly, many are coming up against the issues that restaurants have been facing with aggregators since early in the pandemic — a lack of access to their eCommerce sales figures that keeps them from being able to make informed business decisions.
lawstreetmedia.com
FTC Announces Settlement with Alcohol Delivery Service Drizly
On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a draft Decision and Order embodying an agreement between it and respondents Drizly, LLC (Drizly) and James Cory Rellas (Rellas), Drizly’s CEO. The Decision and Order is intended to remedy Drizly’s alleged failure “… to use appropriate information security practices to protect consumers’ personal information,” which failure “ … allowed a malicious actor to access Drizly’s consumer database and steal information relating to 2.5 million consumers … “ The FTC further alleges that “Rellas is responsible for this failure, as he did not implement, or properly delegate the responsibility to implement, reasonable security practices.”
FTC Warns Customers For Misleading Retailers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
itsecuritywire.com
Drizly Agrees to Tighten Data Security After Alleged Breach
Alcohol delivery app Drizly has agreed to tighten its data security and limit data collection to resolve federal regulators’ allegations that its security failures exposed the personal information of some 2.5 million customers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action Monday against Drizly, a Boston-based subsidiary of Uber that...
Medibank confirms hacker had access to data of all 3.9 million customers
Medibank has revealed all of its 3.9 million customers have had their data exposed to a hacker, in a significant escalation of the cyber-attack on the Australian health insurer. In an update to the Australian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the company said that since Tuesday’s announcement that all customer data...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Use 'Have I Been Pwned' to See If Your Data Was Compromised
Data breaches have affected most of us in recent years, leading to unauthorized access to log-in credentials, financial information, and personal data. All of that can be used by criminals intent on committing fraud. To tighten up your digital security, it’s important to know which accounts have been affected. That’s...
Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005103/en/ The last two years have seen a dramatic surge in digital banking, and demand for a full-service digital experience. According to a study conducted this summer by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company, nearly two thirds (65%) of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to use a virtual assistant for customer service needs rather than waiting for a customer service representative on the phone. Most (84%) who have used virtual assistants reported a favorable experience and 70% cited ‘saving time’ as a top benefit.
geekwire.com
Contract lifecycle management company Icertis is raising more cash
Bellevue, Wash.-based contract management software provider Icertis raised $75 million, according to a new SEC filing. We’ve reached out to the company for more details and will update this story when we hear back. Update: Icertis confirmed the funding amount listed in the filing. “We have a strong capital position and view this financing as an opportunity to ensure maximum flexibility for our business as we continue to drive the category forward in the future,” Icertis CFO Rajat Bahri said in an emailed statement.
FTC Penalizes Uber Delivery Company CEO For Data Hack
The Federal Trade Commission penalized alcohol delivery company Drizly Inc and CEO Cory Rellas for alleged security lapses related to a 2020 data breach that exposed the personal information of 2.5 million consumers. The proposed order mandated Drizly, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc UBER, to destroy unnecessary data and...
itsecuritywire.com
FTC Targets Drizly and Its CEO Over Cybersecurity Failures That Led to Data Breach
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) this week announced an administrative complaint against online alcohol marketplace Drizly and its CEO, James Cory Rellas, over the company’s poor data security practices. Although Drizly and Rellas were made aware of the company’s security flaws two years prior, a data breach that affected...
Banks are reminding customers to keep account secure as several see similar fraudulent charges
Arvest Bank is reminding you to keep your bank account secure after some on social media are speaking out about their debit accounts being hacked.
We can finally reconcile privacy and compliance in crypto. Here are the new technologies that will protect user data and stop illicit transactions
Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Sep. 27, months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A recent bankruptcy filing by digital asset lending platform Celsius has revealed the names and transaction history of nearly half a million depositors. It illustrates a risk that arises from the transparency and traceability of the blockchain.
dronedj.com
Manna drone delivery CEO Bobby Healy discusses EU, US expansion
Tech entrepreneur Bobby Healy’s objective is as simple as it is enormous. He wants to use the momentum he’s created establishing Manna Aero as Ireland’s hottest aerial tech business to transform it into the biggest and best drone delivery company on the planet. And to do that, he’s readying its launch across the European Union in the coming months, with the US following hard on that.
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Australian Clinical Labs data leaked through data breach
Australian Clinical Labs has made an official statement that it was targeted by a sophisticated cyber attack almost 8 months ago and now the stolen data is being sold on the dark web. In what appears to be an apparent ransomware attack, information is out that data of over 223,000 people were accessed and stolen by the hackers in the incident.
todaynftnews.com
Equifax joins Oasis to create on-chain KYC solution and protect users’ data
Equifax, the credit reporting firm, also known for history’s one of the largest data breaches, is prepared to support the making of a data privacy service exclusively for Web3 projects. According to the announcement made by the company, it has entered in an agreement with Oasis Labs, the privacy-determined...
The Verge
Tesla’s self-driving claims are reportedly under criminal investigation
Tesla is facing a criminal probe over its claims about its driver assist technology, according to Reuters. The US Department of Justice launched an investigation late last year following more than a dozen crashes, some of which were fatal, involving the company’s Autopilot feature. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has...
Albany Herald
Fetterman slams Big Oil for surging profits and failure to invest in new supply
Democrat John Fetterman scolded the oil industry on Thursday for reaping massive profits and argued companies are rewarding shareholders instead of aggressively investing in new supply. "Big Oil just made another round of record profits by gouging Americans at the gas pump," Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, said in...
nftgators.com
Oasis Labs and Equifax to Develop Web3 KYC Solution for Identity Verification
Oasis Labs has teamed up with Equifax to develop a web3 Know your Customer (KYC) solution. The two companies are creating an identity verification system to curb fraud in web3. The system will prevent users from logging into marketplaces using fake identities. Oasis Labs has jumped on the web3 identity...
Albany Herald
A guaranteed way to beat inflation temporarily crashed a Treasury website
The demand to buy US Series I savings bonds this week has been so great that it temporarily crashed the Treasury web site where those bonds are purchased. That could mean some investors' requests may not be processed in time to lock in the bond's 9.62% rate by the October 28 deadline.
Comments / 0