PYMNTS

Alcohol Brands Mull D2C Conversion to Regain Control of Customer Data

As alcohol brands expand their presence on third-party marketplaces such as Drizly, many are coming up against the issues that restaurants have been facing with aggregators since early in the pandemic — a lack of access to their eCommerce sales figures that keeps them from being able to make informed business decisions.
lawstreetmedia.com

FTC Announces Settlement with Alcohol Delivery Service Drizly

On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a draft Decision and Order embodying an agreement between it and respondents Drizly, LLC (Drizly) and James Cory Rellas (Rellas), Drizly’s CEO. The Decision and Order is intended to remedy Drizly’s alleged failure “… to use appropriate information security practices to protect consumers’ personal information,” which failure “ … allowed a malicious actor to access Drizly’s consumer database and steal information relating to 2.5 million consumers … “ The FTC further alleges that “Rellas is responsible for this failure, as he did not implement, or properly delegate the responsibility to implement, reasonable security practices.”
Bryan Dijkhuizen

FTC Warns Customers For Misleading Retailers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
itsecuritywire.com

Drizly Agrees to Tighten Data Security After Alleged Breach

Alcohol delivery app Drizly has agreed to tighten its data security and limit data collection to resolve federal regulators’ allegations that its security failures exposed the personal information of some 2.5 million customers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action Monday against Drizly, a Boston-based subsidiary of Uber that...
The Guardian

Medibank confirms hacker had access to data of all 3.9 million customers

Medibank has revealed all of its 3.9 million customers have had their data exposed to a hacker, in a significant escalation of the cyber-attack on the Australian health insurer. In an update to the Australian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the company said that since Tuesday’s announcement that all customer data...
Consumer Reports.org

How to Use 'Have I Been Pwned' to See If Your Data Was Compromised

Data breaches have affected most of us in recent years, leading to unauthorized access to log-in credentials, financial information, and personal data. All of that can be used by criminals intent on committing fraud. To tighten up your digital security, it’s important to know which accounts have been affected. That’s...
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005103/en/ The last two years have seen a dramatic surge in digital banking, and demand for a full-service digital experience. According to a study conducted this summer by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company, nearly two thirds (65%) of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to use a virtual assistant for customer service needs rather than waiting for a customer service representative on the phone. Most (84%) who have used virtual assistants reported a favorable experience and 70% cited ‘saving time’ as a top benefit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
geekwire.com

Contract lifecycle management company Icertis is raising more cash

Bellevue, Wash.-based contract management software provider Icertis raised $75 million, according to a new SEC filing. We’ve reached out to the company for more details and will update this story when we hear back. Update: Icertis confirmed the funding amount listed in the filing. “We have a strong capital position and view this financing as an opportunity to ensure maximum flexibility for our business as we continue to drive the category forward in the future,” Icertis CFO Rajat Bahri said in an emailed statement.
Benzinga

FTC Penalizes Uber Delivery Company CEO For Data Hack

The Federal Trade Commission penalized alcohol delivery company Drizly Inc and CEO Cory Rellas for alleged security lapses related to a 2020 data breach that exposed the personal information of 2.5 million consumers. The proposed order mandated Drizly, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc UBER, to destroy unnecessary data and...
itsecuritywire.com

FTC Targets Drizly and Its CEO Over Cybersecurity Failures That Led to Data Breach

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) this week announced an administrative complaint against online alcohol marketplace Drizly and its CEO, James Cory Rellas, over the company’s poor data security practices. Although Drizly and Rellas were made aware of the company’s security flaws two years prior, a data breach that affected...
Fortune

We can finally reconcile privacy and compliance in crypto. Here are the new technologies that will protect user data and stop illicit transactions

Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Sep. 27, months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A recent bankruptcy filing by digital asset lending platform Celsius has revealed the names and transaction history of nearly half a million depositors. It illustrates a risk that arises from the transparency and traceability of the blockchain.
dronedj.com

Manna drone delivery CEO Bobby Healy discusses EU, US expansion

Tech entrepreneur Bobby Healy’s objective is as simple as it is enormous. He wants to use the momentum he’s created establishing Manna Aero as Ireland’s hottest aerial tech business to transform it into the biggest and best drone delivery company on the planet. And to do that, he’s readying its launch across the European Union in the coming months, with the US following hard on that.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Australian Clinical Labs data leaked through data breach

Australian Clinical Labs has made an official statement that it was targeted by a sophisticated cyber attack almost 8 months ago and now the stolen data is being sold on the dark web. In what appears to be an apparent ransomware attack, information is out that data of over 223,000 people were accessed and stolen by the hackers in the incident.
todaynftnews.com

Equifax joins Oasis to create on-chain KYC solution and protect users’ data

Equifax, the credit reporting firm, also known for history’s one of the largest data breaches, is prepared to support the making of a data privacy service exclusively for Web3 projects. According to the announcement made by the company, it has entered in an agreement with Oasis Labs, the privacy-determined...
Albany Herald

A guaranteed way to beat inflation temporarily crashed a Treasury website

The demand to buy US Series I savings bonds this week has been so great that it temporarily crashed the Treasury web site where those bonds are purchased. That could mean some investors' requests may not be processed in time to lock in the bond's 9.62% rate by the October 28 deadline.

