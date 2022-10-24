Read full article on original website
Iowa man facing terrorism charges after threatening two hospitals
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is facing terrorism charges after forcing two hospitals to go into lockdown. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville is charged with making terroristic threats after calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls Wednesday and threatening to shoot employees there with an AK-47. As a result that hospital, along with Orange City Health, was put in lockdown until deputies could arrest Betcke.
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
FEATURED MVP: Bailey Boeve
HINTON, Iowa — Hinton’s outside hitter Bailey Boeve leads the War Eagle conference in kills with 289 and the entire state of Iowa in total blocks with 165. But the scariest thing is - she’s only a Freshman!. Before she even played her first game as a...
Above and Beyond: Madison Thomas
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Above and Beyond takes us to Correctionville, Iowa where Madison Thomas is staying very active and involved in sports and other student activities. "I think staying busy is really important," Madison Thomas, a Senior at River Valley High School said. When it comes to extracurriculars, Thomas...
