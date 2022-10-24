ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome

Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Oct. 27 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
colbyecho.news

Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances

On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony

PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Christopher A. Brazee

Christopher Allyn Brazee, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Boothbay on Oct. 22, 2022. Christopher was born Sept. 3, 1972 to Gary Allyn Brazee and Terrie (McLeod) Tarsa. He grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and attended local schools. His travels took him to the Midcoast of Maine where he has lived in Bath and Boothbay Harbor for over 20 years.
BOOTHBAY, ME
B98.5

Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?

When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
LEWISTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Guest speakers at Edgecomb Community Church

The Edgecomb Community Church offers a free lunch each first and third Tuesday of the month at noon. This next Tuesday, Nov. 1, four guests will be attending this free lunch to offer their expertise in navigating local resources for Medicare, local health organizations, and other area social services. Renata...
EDGECOMB, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

New art show at Damariscotta River Grill

The new show at the Grill opens Oct. 31 with three seasoned Midcoast Maine artists. Kathleen Horst, Will Kefauver, and Candace Vlcek utilize very different styles and mediums to capture scenes in and around the Midcoast. The show will be on display through Dec. 12. Join us for dinner Thursday evening Nov. 17 to celebrate the artists. The Grill will offer a prix fixe three course menu for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Please call ahead to make a reservation.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
BANGOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

When not to laugh

Hear any good jokes lately? How about any sexist ones? If you said those two things are mutually exclusive, you are correct. Sexist humor belongs nowhere. Yet who hasn’t been around it? It may sound hard to be the lone person not laughing at a friend’s joke because it didn’t sit well with you. But be the cheese that stands alone, not laughing. You might inspire others in the room to dim their laughs and maybe next time, not laugh at all.
WISCASSET, ME
The Maine Writer

Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30

Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Halloween happenings ... some haunted, some not

Here are some spooky seasonal options in the Boothbay Region and Wiscasset ... and a few from beyond ... Scary Readings & Halloween Potluck- Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. Doors creak open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a main dish, side dish, or salad to share, with the serving utensils. Please do not bring bread or rolls. Also, bring dishes and silverware. 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. FMI: https://bit.ly/3ekdOFY.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Organ society to buy First Congo new pulpit

Ladies Organ Society of First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, UCC, is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. As part of that celebration and on the upcoming 250th anniversary of the church in 2023, the Society is donating a new pulpit for the sanctuary. The pulpit will replace the current dais, donated by the Society in 1908. Society members are interviewing local craftsmen and viewing possible designs. Input from ministers and laypersons who have used the pulpit is being taken into consideration and valuable suggestions have been made. No date has been set for the installation of the pulpit, but the hope is it will take place during the church’s 250th year.
WISCASSET, ME
94.3 Lite FM

‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine

There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy