Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome
Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
All Maine Political Signs Should Be as Epic as Binga’s in Windham
Two things are undeniable right now in Maine: 1) It's election season, and 2) Binga's in Windham is still the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when it comes to business signs. Binga's Famous Signs. For years now, Binga's has seemed to pride itself on having the best...
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Oct. 27 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
colbyecho.news
Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances
On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
WMTW
Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony
PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Christopher A. Brazee
Christopher Allyn Brazee, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Boothbay on Oct. 22, 2022. Christopher was born Sept. 3, 1972 to Gary Allyn Brazee and Terrie (McLeod) Tarsa. He grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and attended local schools. His travels took him to the Midcoast of Maine where he has lived in Bath and Boothbay Harbor for over 20 years.
Drive on the Brunswick, Topsham, Maine, Bridge? Prepare for a Partial Closure
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. After 90 years, it's showing its age and is scheduled for replacement as soon as bids on the new construction are sent out by the Maine DOT and a contract is awarded.
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
mainepublic.org
Portland voters face 13 referendums next month. Here's why some residents are calling for change
Next month, voters in Portland could find themselves spending extra time at the polls. That's because there are more than a dozen local referendum questions on the city ballot, ranging from changes to minimum wage and short-term rentals to the authority of Portland's mayor. The new referendums come just two...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Guest speakers at Edgecomb Community Church
The Edgecomb Community Church offers a free lunch each first and third Tuesday of the month at noon. This next Tuesday, Nov. 1, four guests will be attending this free lunch to offer their expertise in navigating local resources for Medicare, local health organizations, and other area social services. Renata...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
New art show at Damariscotta River Grill
The new show at the Grill opens Oct. 31 with three seasoned Midcoast Maine artists. Kathleen Horst, Will Kefauver, and Candace Vlcek utilize very different styles and mediums to capture scenes in and around the Midcoast. The show will be on display through Dec. 12. Join us for dinner Thursday evening Nov. 17 to celebrate the artists. The Grill will offer a prix fixe three course menu for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Please call ahead to make a reservation.
wabi.tv
Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
When not to laugh
Hear any good jokes lately? How about any sexist ones? If you said those two things are mutually exclusive, you are correct. Sexist humor belongs nowhere. Yet who hasn’t been around it? It may sound hard to be the lone person not laughing at a friend’s joke because it didn’t sit well with you. But be the cheese that stands alone, not laughing. You might inspire others in the room to dim their laughs and maybe next time, not laugh at all.
The Best Spots in Portland, Maine’s Old Port to Eat While You Work
There are two things you can say about Mainers without even batting an eyelash or thinking twice -- we're insanely hard workers and we know damn good food. And if you work in a place like Monument Square or another part of the Old Port in Portland, Maine, those facts stare you right in the face on the regular.
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30
Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Halloween happenings ... some haunted, some not
Here are some spooky seasonal options in the Boothbay Region and Wiscasset ... and a few from beyond ... Scary Readings & Halloween Potluck- Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. Doors creak open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a main dish, side dish, or salad to share, with the serving utensils. Please do not bring bread or rolls. Also, bring dishes and silverware. 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. FMI: https://bit.ly/3ekdOFY.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Organ society to buy First Congo new pulpit
Ladies Organ Society of First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, UCC, is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. As part of that celebration and on the upcoming 250th anniversary of the church in 2023, the Society is donating a new pulpit for the sanctuary. The pulpit will replace the current dais, donated by the Society in 1908. Society members are interviewing local craftsmen and viewing possible designs. Input from ministers and laypersons who have used the pulpit is being taken into consideration and valuable suggestions have been made. No date has been set for the installation of the pulpit, but the hope is it will take place during the church’s 250th year.
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
