Hear any good jokes lately? How about any sexist ones? If you said those two things are mutually exclusive, you are correct. Sexist humor belongs nowhere. Yet who hasn’t been around it? It may sound hard to be the lone person not laughing at a friend’s joke because it didn’t sit well with you. But be the cheese that stands alone, not laughing. You might inspire others in the room to dim their laughs and maybe next time, not laugh at all.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO