Contrary to what most people believe, Texas A&M's offense did some good things the other night versus South Carolina. They got the ball in the hands of their two best playmakers, Devon Achane and Evan Stewart, 33 times out of a possible 80 snaps. They moved quarterback Haynes King around via rollouts and the zone read and used far more RPOs than what we're used to seeing out of them. They took advantages of their defense's ability to force turnovers by scoring ten points off of them and getting themselves back in the game not once but twice when down by double digits.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO