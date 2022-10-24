ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship

While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
NESN

Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans

Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season. Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines. Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and...
NESN

Celtics Fans Will Love This Danilo Gallinari Video Taking Shot In Gym

Danilo Gallinari will still be out for the first few months of the NBA season due to ACL surgery, but the veteran forward made some positive strides Tuesday. The Boston Celtics signed the 14th-year forward in the offseason in hopes to add wing depth as a backup to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But Gallinari suffered a non-contact knee injury while playing for Team Italy at EuroBasket over the summer. The injury news was compounded with Robert Williams III also needing time to recover from his own knee injury.
NESN

Former Patriot Malcolm Butler Works Out For AFC East Rival

Malcolm Butler never got the opportunity to play in a regular-season game during his brief second stint with the New England Patriots. But there’s still a chance the veteran cornerback could see the field this season. Butler signed with the Patriots back in March and appeared in New England’s...
