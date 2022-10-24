ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman debate ‘didn’t hurt’ Democrats, Schumer tells Biden on hot mic

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.Speaking to Mr Biden at a campaign event, Mr Schumer also said that the party is gathering steam in Nevada, where incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto is fighting one of the nation’s closest races, and that they are enjoing a “downhill” run in Georgia thanks to the travails of Republican candidate Herschel Walker.While a poll released after the Pennsylvania debate showed Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, but the poll’s...
Bill Burr Had Relatable Mac Jones Reaction In ‘ManningCast’ Appearance

Like so many Patriots fans Monday night, Bill Burr also had seen enough of New England quarterback Mac Jones. But the well-known Massachusetts native and comedian, who appeared on ESPN’s “ManningCast” during New England’s 33-14 defeat against the Chicago Bears, wasn’t sharing those sentiments because of Jones’ underwhelming play on the field.
