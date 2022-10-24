Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing Area Chamber to host fall blood drive
LANSING, Ill. (October 25, 2022) – A mobile blood mobile will park at the Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce headquarters (17551 Chicago Ave.) on Wednesday morning, November 16, as part of the Chamber’s fall blood drive. The drive is open to the public, and all the blood collected will be sent to local hospitals, according to Interim Chamber Director Susan Thompson.
thelansingjournal.com
Thursday: Partly sunny
LANSING, Ill. (October 26, 2022) – Lansing is forecast to reach a high of 57 degrees on Thursday, which is average for this time of year. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day. The only problem is, despite what the header line says, the weather info is actually coming from New York rather than Lansing. We are waiting for an update to be released for this weather widget, which should allow us to see Lansing weather details again:
thelansingjournal.com
Three games in one day – Lansing 8-year-olds win softball championship
LANSING, Ill. (October 25, 2022) – Lansing’s softball program had a successful fall this year, with three podium finishes among the program’s five teams. The 8u (girls 8 years old and younger) took first place in their division, while the 10u (10 and under) team took second place. One of Lansing’s three high school teams also took second place in its division.
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Rain, then sun
LANSING, Ill. (October 25, 2022) – Rain should end by 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, with sun breaking through by late morning. The predicted high temp is 56 degrees by 3 p.m. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day. The only problem is, despite what the header line says, the weather info is actually coming from New York rather than Lansing. We are waiting for an update to be released for this weather widget, which should allow us to see Lansing weather details again:
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Raymond B. Rossi
Raymond B. Rossi, age 84, of Schererville, IN, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Catherine Rossi, nee McHugh. Loving father of Raymond (Lynn) Rossi and late infant daughter Nicole Ann Rossi. Cherished grandfather of Raymond Rossi and Anthony (fiancée Jennifer Mohammed) Rossi. Dear brother of the late Antonio Rossi, late Umberto Rossi, late Maria D’Ortenzio, late Armando Rossi, and Bruno Rossi. Brother-in-law of Mary Ann (Rudy) LaRotunta. Dear uncle of Joseph (Marie) D’Ortenzio and Anthony (Suzanne) D’Ortenzio, and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Pasquale and Inez Rossi. Raymond was a retired supervisor for ComEd, served in the United States National Guard for many years, and was an avid golfer. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
thelansingjournal.com
The Lansing Journal journeys: Australia
“I just visited Australia and took The Lansing Journal with me,” wrote Sandy Wagner. “I had a wonderful time!”. The Lansing Journal Journeys is an award-winning feature that showcases people displaying The Lansing Journal in creative locations. To participate, your location doesn’t have to be exotic, iconic, or...
thelansingjournal.com
Thornton Township plans to repave five unincorporated Lansing streets next year
LANSING, Ill. (October 24, 2022) – Thornton Township has released its plans for repaving local roads next year, including five streets in unincorporated Lansing. The list is included below:. Paxton Avenue. Repaved from 182nd Street north to 18100 Paxton Avenue. Clyde Avenue. Repaved from 182nd Street north to 17700...
Comments / 0