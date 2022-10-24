Read full article on original website
NC A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth back in action after 2 years of pandemic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since Sunday, people have been flocking to Greensboro to celebrate the Greatest Homecoming on Earth at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus. GHOE is back in full swing with more parties, football and tailgating for the 96th year. Concert venues and hotels have already seen the results. “NC […]
247Sports
Aggie Pride. The Legend of the N.C. A&T Aggie Bulldog
North Carolina A&T State University has been known as the Aggies for quite some time but we know some of you have wondered, "well where did the dog come from?" Well you're in luck, the Bluford Library archives have answered this one for us. Well not actually. There are two theories. Read on...
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
WBTV
Statesville High graduate, NC A&T student killed in Greensboro shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2021 graduate of Statesville High School was one of two persons killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro Police. Kaneycha Turner was identified by police as one of the victims. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student at NC A&T.
2 dead, including NC A&T freshman and unidentified male in off-campus shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened on Circle Drive leaving two people dead, including a NC A&T freshman and an unidentified male. Four others were also injured Tuesday night and showed up to a local hospital with injuries. Out of the four that were...
WSFA
Huntingdon to host Greensboro Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will host the Greensboro College Pride Saturday afternoon. Huntingdon is 6-1, while Greensboro is 1-6 for the season. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
'It’s about honoring our tradition' | NC A&T alumna reflects on her homecoming experience three decades ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week proud aggies far and wide will make their way to Greensboro to celebrate homecoming. It's a tradition many alumni have experienced for decades. News 2 spoke with an alum who shared how "The Greatest Homecoming on Earth" has evolved over the years. It's been...
Police: Shooting at homecoming week party kills 2, including NC A&T student; 4 others injured
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week was marred by violence. Two people died and four were injured at a shooting at a house party on Tuesday night, Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said Wednesday. Shots were fired at an off-campus house at the 900...
NC A&T freshman dead after shooting that killed 2, injured 4 at Greensboro apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people were shot at an apartment complex in Greensboro just before midnight on Tuesday. A release from the Greensboro Police Department says that officers were called to Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot. Those two victims died. Four additional victims arrived at […]
Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman at GSO off-campus apartment
Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts.
wfmynews2.com
'It's one of the biggest projects in my career' | Meet the woman behind HPU's $80M Panther Commons
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Women make up 9 percent of the construction worker work force in the nation. That number grows smaller when you talk about who's on the frontline of a job site. However, one Rockingham County woman is leading the charge and a part of that small number.
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
nsjonline.com
College Basketball Preview: NC A&T joins new conference with new coach
For the third time in as many years, the Aggies are in a new conference. North Carolina A&T played one year in the Big South after leaving the MEAC before jumping to the Colonial this year. A&T will do it with interim coach Phillip Shumpert leading the way after Willie Jones was abruptly dismissed in mid-August.
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
How WSSU basketball helped football program land QB of the future
Bryce Jackson knew he wanted to attend an HBCU. The atmosphere at a WSSU basketball game helped make his decision easier. The post How WSSU basketball helped football program land QB of the future appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WXII 12
Community remembers long-time educational leader and school board candidate Stan Elrod, who passed Tuesday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The community is mourning a man who made a mark on Forsyth County education. Beloved Forsyth County School Board candidate and long-time educator Stan Elrod unexpectedly passed away Tuesday night. He's been part of Forsyth County Education for more than three decades. Several people spent the...
Blind Tiger shuts down, replaced by new music venue Hangar 1819
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Blind Tiger is no longer in business on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. Instead, a new sign reading Hangar 1819 hangs outside the building. FOX8 spoke to the new owner about the vision for the business. He shared he is finalizing details for leasing the space this week and once […]
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at block party that turned violent in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday thought they would find about 10 people, but they found more than 100 times that number, Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident during a Wednesday news conference about a separate shooting that happened less than 24 hours […]
