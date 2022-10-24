ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November.  Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Madison County to vote on sales tax to pay for new jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — People in Madison County are voting on a sales tax increase that would help pay for a new jail.Follow this link to learn more about what's on your ballot. The first proposal would cover the maintenance and operations of the jail but would increase the county sales tax by 1.25%.
MADISON COUNTY, AR
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fayetteville bakery trains, employs, empowers neurodivergent individuals

Since 2015, one Fayetteville establishment has been an invaluable resource for some members of the neurodivergent community. Located in Creekside Plaza on the north side of Fayetteville, Rockin' Baker is a nonprofit commercial bakery that trains and employs young adults on the autism spectrum. The Rockin’ Baker Academy empowers neurodivergent individuals, called cadets, to positively impact their community while learning trade and career skills.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Bentonville School District gives update on bus safety improvements

Tuesday night, the Bentonville School District announced a number of improvements to their bus services. This comes after a 5-year-old child was left in a hot school bus for hours last month, and a lawsuit was filed by that boy’s parents against the school district. Director of transportation for...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
ROGERS, AR

