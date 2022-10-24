Read full article on original website
KHBS
In a hurry? Try these early voting centers in NWA and the River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Nearly 7% of registered voters in Benton County and approximately 6% of registered voters in Sebastian County have cast ballots since early voting got underway in Arkansas on Monday, according to numbers released by county election workers. Arkansas voters are allowed to cast ballots at...
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Early voting: What to bring to the polls
The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022.
Conservative PAC endorsing Bentonville School Board candidates to fight critical race theory
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A federal super PAC The 1776 Project is supporting five candidates for Bentonville School Board, saying voting for them is voting for the "pro-parent ticket." The reason the 1776 Project targeted Bentonville is that they believe the Bentonville School District wants to indoctrinate children. The district...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
KHBS
Madison County to vote on sales tax to pay for new jail
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — People in Madison County are voting on a sales tax increase that would help pay for a new jail.Follow this link to learn more about what's on your ballot. The first proposal would cover the maintenance and operations of the jail but would increase the county sales tax by 1.25%.
KHBS
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
uatrav.com
Fayetteville bakery trains, employs, empowers neurodivergent individuals
Since 2015, one Fayetteville establishment has been an invaluable resource for some members of the neurodivergent community. Located in Creekside Plaza on the north side of Fayetteville, Rockin' Baker is a nonprofit commercial bakery that trains and employs young adults on the autism spectrum. The Rockin’ Baker Academy empowers neurodivergent individuals, called cadets, to positively impact their community while learning trade and career skills.
Benton County IDs three cold case homicide victims
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office held a media conference to announce that it has identified victims in multiple homicide cold cases in the county.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley fall foliage to peak earlier than usual this year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No question about it, the peak of the fall colors in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and the Ouachitas will be earlier than usual this year.Watch the video above to learn more. Due in large part to the drought, though, there is absolutely no question the...
KHBS
Bentonville School District gives update on bus safety improvements
Tuesday night, the Bentonville School District announced a number of improvements to their bus services. This comes after a 5-year-old child was left in a hot school bus for hours last month, and a lawsuit was filed by that boy’s parents against the school district. Director of transportation for...
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
KHBS
Benton County Sheriff's officials announce positive ID in three cold case murders
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Benton County Sheriff’s officials, along with the Benton County prosecutor, announced new DNA technology from a Texas lab that has positively identified three bodies in three area cold-case homicides. “Basically, it’s combining the process of DNA with genealogy to not only identify victims but suspects...
Jury finds Zachary Harlan guilty of 2018 murder
A jury in Benton County found Zachary Harlan guilty on all counts Thursday for the 2018 murder of Steven March.
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
talkbusiness.net
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
Accident near Pinnacle on I-49 delays morning commute
An accident on Interstate 49 northbound is delaying the morning commute as multiple lanes of traffic are being impacted.
Parents sue Bentonville school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
