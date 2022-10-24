ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Jackson County Prosecutor's Office receives threats after decision not to file charges in KC firefighter's death

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Related
KCTV 5

KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday. The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured

PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy