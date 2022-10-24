Jackson County Prosecutor's Office receives threats after decision not to file charges in KC firefighter's death

Read full article on original website
Former Kansas City police sergeant pleads guilty to assaulting teen
Kansas City Police sergeant Matthew Neal pleaded guilty to assaulting a 15-year-old teenager during an arrest in August 2019.
KCTV 5
Jackson County Prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of two Stowers researchers
Kansas City will light up in teal on Friday in support of the Kansas City Current’s first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match this weekend. |. Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants...
KMBC.com
Former KCPD sergeant pleads guilty to using excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — *The video above relates to the initial incitement in 2020. A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force in a November 2019 incident. The use of force involved a Kansas City, Missouri, teenager.
Former KCPD sergeant admits to assaulting teen, surrenders police license
A former Kansas City, Missouri, police sergeant admitted to assaulting a teen at a Go Chicken Go parking lot in 2019.
KCPD: Man in murder-suicide suspected of killing 2 researchers
Prosecutors say Kansas City police have determined the man in a Clay County murder-suicide is the suspect in the deaths of two researchers.
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
KCTV 5
KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday. The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
KMBC.com
KCPD looking for men caught on video in Westport assault case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police need your help to find two men who were part of a violent attack in Westport. Video of the event captured around 3 a.m. Sunday near 40th and Pennsylvania shows the attack. You can see two men fighting. Then, a young...
Platte County Sheriff's Department takes escapee into custody
The Platte County Sheriff's Department located an escapee who left St. Luke's North Hospital at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
Armed Kansas fugitive killed by US Marshal in Missouri
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a U.S. Marshal shot and killed a man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month.
KCTV 5
Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
Grandview man admits to using Snapchat to sell drugs
A Grandview, Missouri, man admitted to using his Snapchat social media account to sell drugs. Additionally, he confessed to possessing a gun that had been stolen from a Grain Valley police officer.
Hutch Post
Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured
PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
Prosecutor inundated with threats after declining charges in firefighter’s death
The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's office has been inundated with racist and sexist phone, a spokesperson with the office said Monday.
KCK police investigate crash that killed one, injured two people
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate an overnight crash at N. 55th Street and Freeman Ave. that killed one person and injured two others.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
