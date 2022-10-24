Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Matthew Perry makes dig at Keanu Reeves in new memoir
Matthew Perry has admitted to having feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves. The Friends actor took aim at Reeves in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, in which he details his struggles with alcohol and painkiller addiction. Perry’s first jibe at the Matrix star came when...
NME
Listen to ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ soundtrack by Let’s Eat Grandma
The full soundtrack for the new Netflix series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, scored by Let’s Eat Grandma, has been released. Directed by Colm McCarthy, Rachna Suri, and Deb Paterson, the new fantasy drama series is based on Sally Green’s acclaimed 2014 young adult novel Half Bad.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
NME
Glorilla: boundary-pushing rap star with a best friend in Cardi B
It’s safe to say that Glorilla is one of the most hotly-tipped rappers around. The artist – born Gloria Hallelujah Wood – currently has only a handful of singles to her name, but she’s already rubbing shoulders with the big dogs: she teamed up with Atlanta’s Latto for the lively ‘FNF (Remix)’ and, more recently, superstar Cardi B on ‘Tomorrow 2’. The latter is a bouncy, high-octane remix of Glorilla’s track of the same name, and earlier this month, it skyrocketed to the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart in the US, making it a real breakthrough moment for this fast-rising star.
NME
Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
NME
Matthew Perry says he kissed Eddie Van Halen’s wife while the guitarist was “passed out” drunk
Matthew Perry has claimed he had a “make-out session” with Valerie Bertinelli, while her husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out drunk. The Friends actor recalled the event in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, where he says he was “madly in love” with Bertinelli. The pair starred together in sitcom Sydney, which was axed after one season in 1990.
NME
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson responds to rumour Bon Scott wrote ‘Back In Black’ lyrics before death
AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson has responded to the rumour that Bon Scott wrote lyrics for the ‘Back In Black’ LP before his death. Scott fronted the legendary Australian hard rock band from 1974 until his death in 1980, with Johnson then taking over from 1980 until 2016, and again from 2018 to the present day.
NME
Matthew Perry walks back Keanu Reeves comments, says he’s “a big fan”
Matthew Perry has apologised after making multiple remarks about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In the book, titled Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, the actor asked: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
NME
Here are the best-reviewed horror films on Netflix UK
Horror films might be overlooked as potential award season candidates, but that doesn’t mean the genre is a stranger to rapturous critical appraisal. Between word-of-mouth hits (Terrifier 2) to blockbuster epics (The Quiet Place), the genre is arguably more varied than ever thanks to streaming services which place experimental shlock next to big-budget scares.
NME
Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video
A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
NME
Avril Lavigne drops out of When We Were Young Festival, Death Cab and Underoath join bill
Avril Lavigne will not be performing at this weekend’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, as previously advertised. The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.
NME
Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”
Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
NME
U2’s Bono reveals his cousin is also his half-brother: “We felt like brothers long before we knew”
U2 singer Bono has revealed that his cousin is also his half-brother. The musician’s father, Bob Hewson, had an affair with his mother’s sister. Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, has said in his forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story that his father told him the news in 2000 before dying of cancer the following year.
NME
Joel McHale “cried like a baby” reading ‘Community’ film script
Community star Joel McHale has said that he “cried like a baby” reading the script for the spinoff film. The actor, who played Jeff Winger in the TV series from 2009 to 2015, detailed his initial reaction at the first table read for the long-awaited adaptation. “I’m going...
NME
Matthew Perry claims Cameron Diaz “accidentally” hit him in the face on a group date
Matthew Perry has claimed that he was “accidentally” hit in the face by Cameron Diaz during a group date. The actor recalled the incident in his memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, where he said the pair were set up shortly after Diaz split from Justin Timberlake in 2007.
NME
Rihanna confirms new single ‘Lift Me Up’ arriving this week
Rihanna has shared confirmation that her new song, ‘Lift Me Up’, will be arriving on Friday. The singer posted a 14-second clip on her social media accounts, revealing a capital “R” – stylised in the same font as the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailers and promo art – between her name and the song title.
NME
Fans want Henry Cavill to play a Targaryen in ‘House Of The Dragon’
House Of The Dragon viewers have called for Henry Cavill to be cast in the show’s second season. The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season concluded earlier this week with episode The Black Queen, which sets the stage for the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.
NME
Billie Eilish says it was “so surprising” people thought her music was “depressing”
Billie Eilish has said that it was “so surprising” to find out that people thought her music was “depressing”. The singer is one of a number of artists – including Doja Cat, King Princess, Koffee, Mickey Guyton, Flying Lotus, Camilo and Tobe Nwigwe – who will explore their musical beginnings in a new Audible series called Origins.
NME
‘The Good Nurse’ review: Jessica Chastain lifts this serial killer chiller out of morbid monotony
There’s a tragic timeliness to The Good Nurse coming out now – just as the trial of British nurse Lucy Letby reminds us how history sometimes seems to repeat itself. Inspired by the real story of Charles Cullen, convicted of killing 29 of his own patients over more than a decade, The Good Nurse is a chilling portrait of amorality, as well as a pretty damning exposé of America’s broken health system.
NME
Judi Dench has “memorial trees” dedicated to Alan Rickman and Helen McCrory
Judi Dench has planted “memorial trees” in remembrance of actors like Alan Rickman and Helen McCrory. The actor shows the private forest which extends from her garden in Surrey in an upcoming episode of Louis Theroux Interviews. In the episode, set to air on Tuesday (November 1), Dench...
Comments / 0