Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
Streets Closed During Trick-Or-Treat On MainStreet Friday
Oppie and Groves getting into the Halloween spirit in time for Friday’s Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event in downtown Los Alamos. Courtesy/MainStreet. Los Alamos MainStreet would like to alert the community to a road closure 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 as part of the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event. Due...
ladailypost.com
Chapter 16 Revision Project Nears Final Phase
Community Development Department Director Paul Andrus. Revising Chapter 16 of the Los Alamos County Code is nearing the home stretch. Work began on revising the chapter, which addresses development, in 2021. Final approval of the revisions could be made by Council on Nov. 30 but to help shape the final...
ladailypost.com
Sandhill Cranes Moving South Over White Rock
Sandhill Cranes flying in ‘V‘ formation south Tuesday over White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
ladailypost.com
Site Development Gets Underway On Century Bank Building
Century Bank Senior Vice President of Finance Anne Kain, (standing on ladder), and Vice President Branch Manager Los Alamos Century Bank Karen Easton check out site development underway this morning on the future home of Century Bank at 2201 Trinity Dr. in Los Alamos. ‘. As a locally owned Bank,...
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Ready For Trick-Or-Treaters
On the job in Los Alamos late this afternoon are copy clerk Alex Vives, left, and owner James Cline of Aspen Copies all prepared for the expected onslaught of ghosts, goblins and others during the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/lsdailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Crazy Cat Lady, Sheriff Woody Pride Spotted At Blue Window
A crazy cat lady (also known as owner Melissa Paternoster) is spotted tending to diners early this evening in Blue Window Bistro on Central Avenue during Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Sheriff Woody Pride (also known as Jared Krupp) making sure diners obey the law early this...
ladailypost.com
Medieval Princess And Anime Character At Los Alamos Family Eye Care Booth Prepared For Trick-Or-Treaters
From left, a medieval princess, (also known as Los Alamos Family Eye Care owner Lisa Shin), center, with friends Luke Brown as an anime character and Amanda Brazee all ready to distribute candy and other items to trick-or-treaters late this afternoon at Central Avenue and 20th Street. The annual event is hosted by Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, part of Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC), along with sponsors including Los Alamos County, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union and the dozens of businesses and organizations such as Los Alamos Family Eye Care that hand out candy to the costumed trick-or-treaters. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Quorum Notice: Celebrate UNM-LA New Campus Art, Facilities & Student Resources
Members of the UNM-Los Alamos Advisory Board may attend an event to celebrate UNM-Los Alamos’ new campus art, new facilities, and student resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event will be held in the Learning Resource Center (building 7) and the Student Center (building 2) on the...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Gary Stradling For Los Alamos County Council
I have known Gary for many years while we both worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. Gary was a straight up type of person that always seemed to follow through on what he said he would do. He is compassionate about all people and their needs. We need a...
ladailypost.com
LAPD To Hold Drug Take Back Day Saturday Oct. 29
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) will be conducting its biannual DEA Drug Take Back Day. This event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. in the North parking lot (off Central Avenue) of the LAPD. The following items will not be accepted:...
ladailypost.com
Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-LA
Artist Richard Swenson created this sculpture called, ‘Lobo’ and donated it to UNM-LA to remind students that they too are fierce and can achieve their goals with education and perseverance. Courtesy/UNM-LA UNM-LA News:. Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico–Los Alamos (UNM-LA) has announced a donation of...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: In Support Of Suzie Havemann For County Council
My wife, Linda, and I are writing this letter in strong and enthusiastic support of Suzie Havemann. We have voted early, we voted for Suzie, and we encourage you as fellow voters to vote for her as well. We have known Suzie for a combined 45 years. In that time, we have come to know and appreciate Suzie as an intelligent, witty, compassionate, respectful, inquisitive and highly approachable individual. Her energy and her work ethic are boundless!
ladailypost.com
Halloween Dance Party At Fuller Lodge Sunday Oct. 30
Everyone is invited to a free Halloween dance party, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Fuller Lodge hosted by Ballroom etc. Dance or just watch friends, neighbors and colleagues waltz, swing, foxtrot, rhumba, tango, etc. to recorded music selected by Scott Bordenet. What could be spookier than that?. There will...
ladailypost.com
Tickets Still Available For Rocky Horror Picture Show Oct. 29 & Nov. 5
Tickets are still available for the Saturday, Oct. 29 Rocky Horror Picture Show production at Los Alamos Little Theater (LALT), as well as the special double feature with ‘Clue’ Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets may be purchased by visiting CreativeLosAlamos.com. Proceeds from the prop bag sales will benefit the non-profit organization, Self Help. Courtesy/Lauren McDaniel.
ladailypost.com
Christina Valdez Speaks About Her Internship At PAC 8
From right, PAC 8 Executive Director Jean Gindreau, Pilot Institute Founder Greg Reverdiau and Pac 8 Intern and UNM-LA student Christina Valdez attending the Sept. 11-12 Central Colorado UAS Roundup Drone Conference at Buena Vista drone park. Courtesy/PAC 8. PAC 8 Intern. I am a student at UNM-Los Alamos. During...
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Annice Chorn June 20, 1933 – Oct. 21, 2022
Annice Chorn of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 21, 2022 at the age of 89. Annice was born June 20, 1933 in a farmhouse near Jean, Texas along with her triplet sisters Agnes and Janice. She and her husband Granville were married in 1955. Having met while freshmen at Texas Tech University, in her last days Annice was fond of saying that she and Granville had been “sweethearts for 71 years”.
ladailypost.com
Chandler: I Pledge My Life, My Fortune, My Sacred Honor…
The last time I ran for office in Los Alamos was in 1994. Most things are different now. Even walking the streets is different – used to was I’d just get up and go into a neighborhood and knock on every door until I was on the verge of collapse or had to pee. Today the Party provides me with an online list of “likely voters” in a walkable neighborhood (with GPS tracking), the voters selected by an algorithm as likely to vote for me. Then I knock until on the verge of collapse or, well, you know.
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Which Candidates Are Election Deniers – Now We Know
In our previous letter to the editor on Oct. 11, “Which Candidates are Election Deniers and Why it Matters” (link), we posed two questions for the candidates for County Council. We also sent our questions to them by email:. Do you believe that Joe Biden is the legitimately...
Comments / 0