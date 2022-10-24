Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
villages-news.com
‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages
A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Blood test revealing alcohol level leads to arrest of Villager in crash
The result of a blood test revealing a Villager’s alcohol level led to his arrest in a crash earlier this year. Brian Allen Leavitt, 56, of the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, was arrested last week at his home on a warrant charging him with driving under the influence. The charge stems from a crash which occurred July 22 in Wildwood. Leavitt had failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle struck a Toyota pickup which had been southbound on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Leavitt was leaving the SNJ liquor store at the time of the accident. It appeared he had been drinking. A full plastic pint bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found under his seat. Leavitt was transported by ambulance to the Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village. A blood sample was collected while he was receiving medical treatment. The sample was sent for testing to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for two vehicle theft suspects
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of stealing a vehicle out of Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the two male suspects in this vehicle theft case (see below). These photos of the...
Click10.com
Florida man leads police on wild chase; tries to escape by jumping in river
SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man is behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties. Seminole County deputies picked up the chase on Saturday after getting a call that a suspect in a Chevy Silverado was entering the county while being chased by a police helicopter from Orange County.
mycbs4.com
Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
villages-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road
A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after showdown at local car dealership
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after an apparent showdown at a local car dealership. Linda Lincoln, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. Officers were called to the...
villages-news.com
Villager who has fearful neighbors on edge enters plea in criminal case
A Villager who has his fearful neighbors on edge has entered a plea in a criminal case. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, has reportedly shown disturbing behavior that was the subject of discussion earlier this month at a meeting of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
villages-news.com
Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman
An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
westorlandonews.com
Drugs & Illegal Firearm Found, 13-Time Convicted Felon Arrested Again
The Orlando Police Department announced that OPD TAC Officers recently conducted a traffic stop where cannabis, cocaine and an illegal firearm were all found. OPD said the driver was determined to be a 13-time convicted felon. Inside the vehicle, OPD officers located 15g of Cannabis, 3.6g of Cocaine, and among...
villages-news.com
Summerfield man sentenced to prison in fatal hit-and-run of man on tricycle
A Summerfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison in the fatal hit-and-run of a man on a tricycle. Michael James Brown, 54, was sentenced Wednesday in Marion County Court on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death without rendering aid. Karl Pullvermuller...
ocala-news.com
MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
WCJB
Women faces charged for a stolen gun and drug possession
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges after officers say they caught her with a stolen gun. Ocala police arrested 18-year-old Jonina Johnson on charges including grand theft of a firearm. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that they say smelled like marijuana on...
Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating theft of custom hand truck/dolly valued at over $3,000
The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public regarding a custom hand truck/dolly that was stolen last month in northeast Ocala. According to OPD, sometime between Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, the hand truck/dolly (pictured below) was taken from an industrial park near the 2200 block of NE 36th Avenue.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man's federal probation leads to his arrest after vehicle chase
A Crystal River man’s criminal record and ongoing probation for federal drug-trafficking charges caught up to him after he allegedly lost local authorities during a vehicle chase. Arthur William Armstrong II turned himself in Monday, Oct. 24, at the Citrus County Detention Facility four days after a Citrus County...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office tries to find out who brought firearm into Forest High School
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are still working to track down the individual who brought a gun into Forest High School causing the school to be put in lockdown. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a stolen gun was found in a restroom at the high school last Friday. After the weapon was found, deputies locked down the school until it was determined the campus was safe.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless woman arrested and accused of home arson
A homeless woman in Inverness was arrested and charged with arson after law enforcement officials said she squirted lighter fluid into the home of her ex-boyfriend and lit it with a torch while he was still inside. The events leading up to the arrest of 36-year-old Mishauna Danielle Campbell began...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inmate arrested for trafficking fentanyl on same day as initial arrest
Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody. Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead Thursday morning in the driveway of an abandoned house in Orange County. Deputies found the man’s body in front of a home on 28th Street, just off Rio Lane. The man was found dead in a residential neighborhood filled...
