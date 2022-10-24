ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages

A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Blood test revealing alcohol level leads to arrest of Villager in crash

The result of a blood test revealing a Villager’s alcohol level led to his arrest in a crash earlier this year. Brian Allen Leavitt, 56, of the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, was arrested last week at his home on a warrant charging him with driving under the influence. The charge stems from a crash which occurred July 22 in Wildwood. Leavitt had failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle struck a Toyota pickup which had been southbound on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Leavitt was leaving the SNJ liquor store at the time of the accident. It appeared he had been drinking. A full plastic pint bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found under his seat. Leavitt was transported by ambulance to the Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village. A blood sample was collected while he was receiving medical treatment. The sample was sent for testing to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for two vehicle theft suspects

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of stealing a vehicle out of Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the two male suspects in this vehicle theft case (see below). These photos of the...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road

A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who has fearful neighbors on edge enters plea in criminal case

A Villager who has his fearful neighbors on edge has entered a plea in a criminal case. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, has reportedly shown disturbing behavior that was the subject of discussion earlier this month at a meeting of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman

An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
westorlandonews.com

Drugs & Illegal Firearm Found, 13-Time Convicted Felon Arrested Again

The Orlando Police Department announced that OPD TAC Officers recently conducted a traffic stop where cannabis, cocaine and an illegal firearm were all found. OPD said the driver was determined to be a 13-time convicted felon. Inside the vehicle, OPD officers located 15g of Cannabis, 3.6g of Cocaine, and among...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Women faces charged for a stolen gun and drug possession

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges after officers say they caught her with a stolen gun. Ocala police arrested 18-year-old Jonina Johnson on charges including grand theft of a firearm. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that they say smelled like marijuana on...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police investigating theft of custom hand truck/dolly valued at over $3,000

The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public regarding a custom hand truck/dolly that was stolen last month in northeast Ocala. According to OPD, sometime between Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, the hand truck/dolly (pictured below) was taken from an industrial park near the 2200 block of NE 36th Avenue.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office tries to find out who brought firearm into Forest High School

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are still working to track down the individual who brought a gun into Forest High School causing the school to be put in lockdown. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a stolen gun was found in a restroom at the high school last Friday. After the weapon was found, deputies locked down the school until it was determined the campus was safe.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless woman arrested and accused of home arson

A homeless woman in Inverness was arrested and charged with arson after law enforcement officials said she squirted lighter fluid into the home of her ex-boyfriend and lit it with a torch while he was still inside. The events leading up to the arrest of 36-year-old Mishauna Danielle Campbell began...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inmate arrested for trafficking fentanyl on same day as initial arrest

Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody. Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy