Arizona State

Voter intimidation plagues drop boxes across Arizona

Mesa Independent
 3 days ago

Voters across the Valley have been facing issues of voter intimidation by groups reportedly dressed in camouflage and geared in tactical vests.

Ruth Costner was dropping off her ballot in Mesa on Oct. 23 when she encountered a group waiting by the ballot box.

“I have not experienced that today, but I feel like it’s my civil right, my citizen’s right to vote. So leave me alone, I’ll leave you alone. Let me do what I have the right to do,” she said.

Just the day before a joint statement by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and county recorder Stephen Richer was released about claims of voter intimidation by two armed individuals. The two men were captured on security footage and has been shared to the public.

“For those who want to be involved in election integrity, become a poll worker or an official observer with your political party. Don’t dress in body armor to intimidate voters as they are legally returning their ballots,” according to the statement.

The Valley has had ongoing reports of this issue across various ballot drop-off locations. On Oct. 17, a Mesa couple were reportedly harassed and photographed as they dropped off their ballot. According to a report, the couple were filmed, followed, and called a “mule” by a group. They were then pursued out to their car where the group continued to take pictures of the vehicle’s license plate.

The term “mule” comes from the film “2000 Mules,” which supports the notion voter fraud affected the 2020 U.S. presidential election The film alleges “mules” illegally gathered and submitted ballots in states like Arizona in order to guarantee Democratic Nominee Joe Biden win the election.

A report was sent to the Justice Department from Arizona’s Secretary of State. The report detailed the voters incident,“There’s a group of people hanging out near the ballot drop box filming and photographing my wife and I as we approached the drop box and accusing us of being a mule,” the voter said.

In Arizona, voters cannot drop off a ballot for another voter unless they are a member of their household or they are caregiver for that person. Other states haven’t banned so-called voter harvesting. This practice has been illegal in Arizona since 2016.

The Maricopa County Elections Department does have a live-feed surveillance system that monitors some drop box locations as well inside the Ballot Tabulation Center. One of the cameras captured one late night voter get out of their vehicle and drop off a ballot where they were confronted by someone off screen.

According to the Intimidation Memo for Arizona, video and photography is prohibited within 75 feet of a voting location. It is also a crime for any person to interfere with any political sign or political mailer, handout, flyer or other printed material from forty-five days prior to a primary election and seven days after the general election.

One website Clean Elections USA is reportedly one organization that may be responsible for the issue of voter intimidation.

The site states, “We must legally deter people from committing voter fraud. The only way we can do this is to monitor those drop box locations with a team of volunteers. That is why we’re reaching out to patriots like yourself who have similar concerns. In short, we need your help!”

The group also includes and article “10+ Ways the Election was Rigged in Maricopa County” which details the Maricopa County Elections Department and the ways they reportedly tampered with elections results. They created a twitter hashtag, #dropboxinitiative2022, to help further their agenda across states.

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona Governor who has been a supporter of former President Donald Trump, tweeted earlier this year a photo of a drop box in Northern Arizona. “Potential Mules beware: we are watching drop boxes throughout the state,” she wrote.

All of these reports of voter intimidation are being reported across the state ahead of election day on November 8.

Mesa, AZ
A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

