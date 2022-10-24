Read full article on original website
City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26. starting at 7 a.m., as crews work to make repairs to a water main. Officials hope the roads will be re-opened by the end of the day...
Walters and Cotton County residents sparingly use new 911 system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials say Cotton County residents are not using the new 9-1-1 system and are asking that they start calling. Police Chief Phillip Wolfenbarger started 30 days after the new system was put in. He says he has spent the last year in office directing people to call 9-1-1.
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
Downtown Road Closures for Governor Kevin Stitt’s Visit to Lawton, Oklahoma
If you work in downtown Lawton, you may need to plan an alternate route to work between the hours of 7-11 a.m. Tuesday, October 25. Several roads will be closed in downtown Lawton in preparation for Governor Kevin Stitt's ceremonial signing of HB3649 at 402 SW B Ave. The signing ins scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Alternate location proposed for new transit center in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The location of the Lawton Area Transit System’s new transit center location is still up in the air. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers presented an alternate location to Lawton City Council members at a Transit Trust Meeting Tuesday afternoon. People who ride the bus are...
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that...
Crash causes slow-down on I-44
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two cars collided forcing one into the median. The wreck took place a little after 11 a.m. at mile marker 30 on I-44. According to officials on the scene, the crash occurred after a...
Pedestrian struck by car on 27th St, transported to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was closed for a short period of time on 27th St. in Lawton on Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred on 27th St. and B Ave, a little after noon on Tuesday. According to our photographer on the scene,...
Gov. Stitt recognizes new veteran legislation at ceremonial signing in Lawton
LPD needs your help finding the suspect in this image, who they believe was involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. New photos released in OSBI investigation near Harrah. Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST. The Oklahoma...
New Brunch Eatery Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
Lawton received some great and yummy news last week when it was announced that Viridian Coffee Co. would be bringing Hatch to town!. This is great news for Lawton because we will FINALLY have the perfect place to eat brunch. If you haven't had Hatch yet, then you need to stop by the next time you're in Oklahoma City or near Tulsa. Hatch currently has locations open in Automobile Alley and Chisholm Creek, along with a location up in Jenks.
City Parks Public Meetings End
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The final meeting to discuss reducing public land marks the start of changes to the city’s master parks plan. “We’ll go ahead and compile all the public input from all the different meetings and have a complete package of all the parks throughout the city.”
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
7News First Alert Weather: Slow moving upper-level low keeps on-and-off showers through Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, isolated-to-scattered strong-to-severe storms are possible before 2:00 AM. The main threats for storms that become severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, localized flooding and the chance for a brief spin-up west of a Quanah-to-Throckmorton line. Thunderstorms will transition to cold showers before daybreak with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.
33-Year-Old Laramie James Reid Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita falls Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway at around 7 p.m.
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
Rain, cold and possible severe weather headed to Texoma
Weather change is expected to come to Texoma Thursday, October 27, 2022 bringing with it cold, rainy, and severe weather.
Wichita Falls Police investigate city’s latest homicide
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a reported homicide near downtown. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, on October 26, 2022, arond 3:30 p.m., police were sent to a report of a deceased person in the 1300 block of 11th Street. Officers located 70-year-old James Shierling deceased inside the apartment. Hughes […]
NAACP Lawton to provide rides to the polls on Election Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election day is right around the corner, and one local organization will be providing transportation for those who need it. On November 8th, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people with NAACP Lawton will be driving people to the polls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
