Lawton received some great and yummy news last week when it was announced that Viridian Coffee Co. would be bringing Hatch to town!. This is great news for Lawton because we will FINALLY have the perfect place to eat brunch. If you haven't had Hatch yet, then you need to stop by the next time you're in Oklahoma City or near Tulsa. Hatch currently has locations open in Automobile Alley and Chisholm Creek, along with a location up in Jenks.

LAWTON, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO