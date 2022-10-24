Michigan School Shooter Pleads Guilty On All Charges

Ethan Crumbley , the Michigan teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others during a school shooting in 2021, pled guilty to murder charges on Monday (October 24).

The teen pleaded guilty to all 24 counts levied against him, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on November 30.

During his court appearance, the 16-year-old said “yes” when asked if he killed the students, identified one by one by name. He told the court on the day of the shooting, he grabbed the gun from an unlocked container at his home, stuffed it into his backpack, and then pulled it out in a bathroom before opening fire.

Crumbley faces life in prison without parole on several charges he pled guilty to. His parents, who pled not guilty to related charges, are set to go on trial in January.

The teen’s father, James Crumbley, purchased the gun four days before the deadly shooting. James and his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the shooting. Prosecutors allege the parents gave their son easy access to obtain the gun and ignored signs he was a threat to commit the murders.

In one journal, Ethan wrote, “I will cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan’s history. I have fully mentally lost it.” He also revealed in court he gave his father the money to purchase the weapon and detailed how he would commit the murders.

