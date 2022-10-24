Read full article on original website
HuffPost
Kanye West's Twitter Account Reactivated After Elon Musk Takes Control
The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, had his account suspended earlier this month after an antisemitic post.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. The New York Stock Exchange began the process Friday to delist Twitter. That means everyday investors will...
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
"Bachelor in Paradise" couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile married at a courthouse wedding in New York.
Oscilloscope Laboratories to Debut 4K Re-Edit of ‘Going All the Way,’ Starring Ben Affleck (EXCLUSIVE)
Oscilloscope Laboratories is set to release a 4K re-edit of Mark Pellington’s “Going All the Way: The Director’s Edit,” starring Ben Affleck, Rachel Weisz, Rose McGowan, Jeremy Davies and Nick Offerman. The new cut of the 1997 film was rescanned for 4K and features 50 additional...
Elon Musk Fires Several Top Execs After Purchasing Twitter for Billions
Elon Musk has purchased Twitter for $44 billion, and one of his first moves as CEO was terminating a handful of top executives. CNN reports that upon taking over the social media platform, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal along with two other executives—Twitter's head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal. Additionally, Twitter's general counsel Sean Edgett was also let go. Twitter did not offer a comment to the outlet.
Cut the Cord: The Best Wireless Phone Chargers Under $20
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a minimalist or you’re just prone to losing your phone’s charging cable, wireless phone chargers can be game-changing accessories for your office and home. While some wireless phone chargers can cost nearly $100, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a quality wireless phone charger. There are plenty of great models available for $20 or less.
