ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police confirmed the victim was a juvenile […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be traumatic injuries, police said. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: 4-year-old girl, mother found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said Tuesday afternoon Gemma Hadler and her mother, Brandi Lee Hadler, have been found safe. The department said detectives are not looking for anyone else in the incident. IMPD had asked for help finding Gemma Monday evening. She had last been seen Wednesday, Oct. 19 with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police: 3 men stop apartment burglar, hold him at gunpoint until police arrive

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Three men stopped an armed burglar who broke into an apartment, according to police. The Kokomo Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Marrell Tyler of Merrillville in the case. According to investigators, officers responded to 2205 S. Washington St. just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday. That’s The...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Missing child and mother located, IMPD says

UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case. “We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement. Original story INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mom plans to sue IndyGo after daughter stabbed while riding bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother in Indianapolis says she is taking a stand against IndyGo bus service after her daughter was nearly killed by a woman while riding a bus. “There was blood everywhere, blood everywhere, all over the ground and the bus. There was blood everywhere, and so it’s just tough,” said Nikki Spralls, the mother of 17-year-old Daian Manns.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man convicted in 2020 fatal robbery on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man was found guilty of murdering another man during an armed robbery in 2020. A jury convicted Dashawn Williams of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday. The incident happened Oct. 27, 2020 on Indianapolis' northwest side. That night, officers found Michael Williams inside his vehicle after he crashed into a tree line in an apartment complex near 23rd Street and Tibbs Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police: Juvenile taken to hospital after being hit by car on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – A car hit a juvenile on the northeast side Wednesday morning, sending the victim to an area hospital. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Samone Burris, a public information officer with IMPD, initially said the victim was taken […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

ISP: 2 students transported to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from Pennsylvania were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vans on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday morning. The crash occurred along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. There were at least 19 students in the vans, and two were transported to a local hospital with "very minor injuries," Indiana State Police told 13News.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy