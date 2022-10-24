Read full article on original website
Tricia Warren seeks House District 48 seat
Education: Boothbay Region High School; Radford University, BA Foreign Languages, Marketing. Political History (Board, Committees): Boothbay Harbor Selectboard – 2016 - current, currently Vice Chair; Boothbay Harbor Broadband Committee – Chair (current) Boothbay Region School Exploratory Committee; Communications Sub-Committee (current) Clubs/Organizations: Friends of Windjammers Committee – Children’s Tent...
Christopher A. Brazee
Christopher Allyn Brazee, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Boothbay on Oct. 22, 2022. Christopher was born Sept. 3, 1972 to Gary Allyn Brazee and Terrie (McLeod) Tarsa. He grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and attended local schools. His travels took him to the Midcoast of Maine where he has lived in Bath and Boothbay Harbor for over 20 years.
Oct. 27 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Leaves of Gold, Juncos, and Local Heros
Clouds of yellow and red leaves have descended into yards and onto sidewalks these last few weeks such that our several-times-a-day dog walks are filled with the characteristic crunchy sound of dog and person swooshing through drifted leaf piles. Our little black dog, Loki, loves to burrow his face down under the leaves and sniff the pungent earthy scents.
Gardens Aglow’s Community Night exclusively for residents of the Boothbay peninsula Nov. 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is showing its appreciation to its Boothbay Peninsula neighbors by holding a special Community Night at Gardens Aglow on Friday, Nov. 18, 4-9 p.m. Community Night is a complimentary evening exclusively for year-round Boothbay peninsula residents, including Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, and West Boothbay Harbor. Simply present proof of residence for admission and enjoy this fun event, kicking off the season in the company of friends. Enjoy the lights, then relax with a cup of hot chocolate or treats from local food vendors like Coastal Maine Popcorn, The Holy Donut, Betsy’s Fancy Fudge, Bixby Chocolate, and more.
Halloween happenings ... some haunted, some not
Here are some spooky seasonal options in the Boothbay Region and Wiscasset ... and a few from beyond ... Scary Readings & Halloween Potluck- Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. Doors creak open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a main dish, side dish, or salad to share, with the serving utensils. Please do not bring bread or rolls. Also, bring dishes and silverware. 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. FMI: https://bit.ly/3ekdOFY.
Boys take 2nd at Regionals
The Boothbay/Wiscasset Seawolves boys cross-country team took second at the Southern Regional Class C meet in Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 22 and will compete in the State meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, also in Cumberland at the Twin Brook course. Leading the way for the Seawolves was Bryan Gagnon with...
