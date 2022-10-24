ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Inside New Jersey’s real-life ‘Watcher House’ versus the Netflix home

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSHd4_0il0bgCw00

A six-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial home at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey has now become one of America’s most popular homes.

The story goes like this: Derek and Maria Broaddus purchased the spread in 2014 for $1.35 million — and it’s where they were excited to live with their three children. For them, it was their dream home.

And, only 16 miles away from New York City, the Broaddus family saw the property as the perfect balance.

Before officially moving in, they began some renovations — and then, the nightmares started.

Around that time came the first of several menacing letters, as cited in a buzzy 2018 New York Magazine expose.

Dearest new neighbor at 657 Boulevard, Allow me to welcome you to the neighborhood. 657 Boulevard has been the subject of my family for decades now and as it approaches its 110th birthday, I have been put in charge of watching and waiting for its second coming. My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched in the 1960s. It is now my time. Do you know the history of the house? Do you know what lies within the walls of 657 Boulevard? Why are you here? I will find out.

Each letter was signed as “The Watcher.”

And as the latest Netflix series highlighted, the letters kept coming — and continued being just as creepy.

Do you need to fill the house with the young blood I requested? Better for me. Was your old house too small for the growing family? Or was it greed to bring me your children? Once I know their names I will call to them and draw them too [sic] me.

This continued for years, and the eventually the Broadduses were so desperate to sell the home, they took a $400,000-plus hit. They sold the property for $959,000 to Andrew and Allison Carr in 2019, who didn’t seem phased by the letters.

Westfield police told The Post in October 2021 that there have not been any threatening communications since the new owners took over the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soezg_0il0bgCw00
The home spans roughly 4,000 square feet.
David Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zZKL_0il0bgCw00
The foyer with a seating nook.
David Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JL0OH_0il0bgCw00
The formal dining room.
David Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z076R_0il0bgCw00
The formal living area.
David Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nq9cq_0il0bgCw00
The sun room.
David Realty Group

However, it’s unknown since that time last year if there have since been any disturbances. The Westfield Police Department has not returned The Post’s recent request for comment; the Carrs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before the Broadduses, John and Andrea Woods lived in the home for 23 years without incident. When the Broaddus family reached out to them, they said they had only received one letter from “The Watcher.” The note had been “odd,” Andrea said, and made similar mention of The Watcher’s family observing the house over time, but threw away the letter without much thought.

But what exactly makes this home so special, that it lured in a stalker in the shadows — one who was seemingly upset that the Broadduses had done renovations?

Previous 1 of 7 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mwc4z_0il0bgCw00
The family room.
David Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKqNW_0il0bgCw00
A walk-in closet.
David Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA76E_0il0bgCw00
The dressing room in the primary suite.
David Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJLfc_0il0bgCw00
The primary bathroom.
David Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWJza_0il0bgCw00
The primary suite.
David Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpD3r_0il0bgCw00
The kitchen.
David Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0co2wg_0il0bgCw00
The breakfast room.
David Realty Group

According to a previous listing, the home as been pegged as a “stunning one of a kind turn of the century colonial with a dramatic wrap around front porch with impressive curb appeal on a picturesque street.”

Features include a grand foyer, period moldings, hardwood floors, and a primary suite with a dressing room and a renovated bath. Coffered ceilings are displayed throughout.

Built in 1905, the home is situated on half an acre of land and spans nearly 4,000 square feet.

However, the house used for the Netflix series is actually located in Rye, New York.

A six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate, the property is much larger than the real-life “Watcher House,” spanning more than 10,100 square feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irLMB_0il0bgCw00
The house used to film the Netflix series “The Watcher” is located in Rye, New York and spans more than 10,100 square feet.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxkrV_0il0bgCw00
Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in the Netflix series, “The Watcher.”
ERIC LIEBOWITZ/NETFLIX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BJsm_0il0bgCw00
The foyer.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTCnK_0il0bgCw00
The kitchen and breakfast area.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxZ91_0il0bgCw00
The Brannock family in ‘The Watcher’: Luke David Blumm as Carter, Isabel Marie Gravitt as Ellie, Bobby Cannavale as Dean and Naomi Watts as Nora.
ERIC LIEBOWITZ/NETFLIX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fpWQ_0il0bgCw00
The Brannock family in the kitchen.
ERIC LIEBOWITZ/NETFLIX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZGZT_0il0bgCw00
The family room.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QO06_0il0bgCw00
The formal living area.
Sotheby's International Realty

The home was listed for rent in 2020 for a sky-high $50,000 per month.

Built in 2016, records show the land was sold in 2014 $4.2 million.

Situated on 1.25 acres, the stone Colonial features 19 rooms across four floors.

Perks include a chef’s kitchen with Calcutta stone, a 10-seat movie theater, an indoor basketball court, a full gym, a golf simulator and six fireplaces.

Previous 1 of 9 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fG6HU_0il0bgCw00
A den/library.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydlvZ_0il0bgCw00
One of six bedrooms.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4084eO_0il0bgCw00
The formal dining room with a fireplace.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDvUs_0il0bgCw00
The back patio.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSv23_0il0bgCw00
The primary suite.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaW9G_0il0bgCw00
The primary bathroom.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7IVl_0il0bgCw00
The pool and spa.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uQ72_0il0bgCw00
The entertainment room and wet bar.
Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAXiA_0il0bgCw00
The basketball court.
Sotheby's International Realty

The fourth-floor office boasts water views, and exterior amenities include a 70-foot swimming pool and spa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
PIX11

Costume store in New Jersey closing after 37 years, last day NYE

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — For Cliff Witmyer, this Halloween season is bittersweet. He opened the Fun Ghoul Costume Company 37 years ago in Rutherford, N.J. But soon, he will be closing the shop for good. “It was a lifelong dream to be in business for myself and that’s a fulfillment that a lot of people […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
thezoereport.com

I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort

Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy