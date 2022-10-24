ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WISH-TV

‘Hot Bench’ season 9 premieres Monday on MyINDY-TV 23

America’s favorite court show featuring the first-ever three-judge panel on television begins anew with two new accomplished and fresh faces joining the bench beginning Monday, October 31. On “Hot Bench” season 9, Judge Yodit Tewolde and Judge Rachel Juarez will join series vet Judge Michael Corriero, as the trio...
BGR.com

BTS vs. Black Panther: New song releases for two massive armies

It’s Friday morning; you’re looking forward to the weekend and checking out the new song releases of the week. That’s when you discover two brand new songs that you might end up playing on repeat soon enough: The Astronaut (BTS’s Jin and Coldplay) and Lift Me Up (Rihanna’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack).
WISH-TV

HELP, I JUST GOT A PUPPY! (with celebrity guest, Kelly Stables)

Puppies! How we love them! Few things in life elicit such effusive emotions of Live and tenderness as a warm, cuddly bundle of fur, squinting and squeaking endearingly. But the emotions can quickly cool when this romantic little bundle is brought home and promptly begins shredding socks, depositing frequent puddles of of pee, and lacerating tender human skin with tiny, needle-sharp teeth! Raising a puppy is often more than most folks bargained for!
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Mo Gilligan addresses ‘beautiful speculation’ he’ll replace James Corden on The Late Late Show

Mo Gilligan has addressed whether he’ll replace James Corden on The Late Late Show.The comedian appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday (28 October), where hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins grilled him on whether he’ll be stepping into Corden’s shoes.In April, Corden announced he was quitting the series after eight years. Since then, Gilligan has been rumoured to be taking over.When Ray asked Gilligan if he would soon be moving to New York, where he believed the late night show was filmed, the comedian responded: “It’s filmed in LA.”Asked if this was him confirming he would be Corden’s...
NEW YORK STATE

