WISH-TV
‘Hot Bench’ season 9 premieres Monday on MyINDY-TV 23
America’s favorite court show featuring the first-ever three-judge panel on television begins anew with two new accomplished and fresh faces joining the bench beginning Monday, October 31. On “Hot Bench” season 9, Judge Yodit Tewolde and Judge Rachel Juarez will join series vet Judge Michael Corriero, as the trio...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
BTS vs. Black Panther: New song releases for two massive armies
It’s Friday morning; you’re looking forward to the weekend and checking out the new song releases of the week. That’s when you discover two brand new songs that you might end up playing on repeat soon enough: The Astronaut (BTS’s Jin and Coldplay) and Lift Me Up (Rihanna’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack).
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
The "Midnights" popstar recalled how she was embarrassed during her screen test for "Les Misérables" with Eddie Redmayne on "The Graham Norton Show."
HELP, I JUST GOT A PUPPY! (with celebrity guest, Kelly Stables)
Puppies! How we love them! Few things in life elicit such effusive emotions of Live and tenderness as a warm, cuddly bundle of fur, squinting and squeaking endearingly. But the emotions can quickly cool when this romantic little bundle is brought home and promptly begins shredding socks, depositing frequent puddles of of pee, and lacerating tender human skin with tiny, needle-sharp teeth! Raising a puppy is often more than most folks bargained for!
Mo Gilligan addresses ‘beautiful speculation’ he’ll replace James Corden on The Late Late Show
Mo Gilligan has addressed whether he’ll replace James Corden on The Late Late Show.The comedian appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday (28 October), where hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins grilled him on whether he’ll be stepping into Corden’s shoes.In April, Corden announced he was quitting the series after eight years. Since then, Gilligan has been rumoured to be taking over.When Ray asked Gilligan if he would soon be moving to New York, where he believed the late night show was filmed, the comedian responded: “It’s filmed in LA.”Asked if this was him confirming he would be Corden’s...
