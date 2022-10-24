ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Gothic party mansion lists for $1.1M in Wisconsin

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSH6n_0il0bY6000

Come get your ghoul on.

This tricked-out home is a real treat for anyone looking to buy a spooky new property.

In Hudson, Wisconsin, one block from the St. Croix River, this Victorian vacation mansion is ideally equipped to host large crews looking to get into the Halloween spirit overnight. All it takes is $1.1 million.

The seven-bedroom spread is currently in use as a licensed Airbnb, and boasts festivity-ready amenities including a backyard hot tub, a swimming pool, a movie theater room — and a goth vibe for any brides, grooms or other groups seeking luxury with a haunted twist. And it’s the property’s mere look that gives it creepy-cool appeal.

“If you can imagine Disney’s Haunted Mansion, that’s exactly what it reminds me of,” listing representative Jennifer Martin of Edina Realty-Woodbury, told Realtor of the home. “It’s currently a [vacation rental], and there are skulls and just lots of interesting decor and darker colors and things like that.”

For an additional $100,000, all of the thematic furniture are available for purchase, as well as all future reservations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QyKy_0il0bY6000
An exterior view of the home.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENAL6_0il0bY6000
For an extra $100K, the home can come with all of its current furnishings.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzsaE_0il0bY6000
The property is a block from the St. Croix River.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEATm_0il0bY6000
One of seven bedrooms in the property.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ks0Px_0il0bY6000
The home has 3.5 baths.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKBtH_0il0bY6000
Despite its appearance, no spirits have been reported at the address.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhFZd_0il0bY6000
An attic hangout.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EurnK_0il0bY6000
The rental is popular with bachelor parties.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1Rke_0il0bY6000
The gargoyle-flanked entrance to the house.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIhWJ_0il0bY6000
The backyard has a pool and spa.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsV3Q_0il0bY6000
An aerial view.
Mediagraphymn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sCm4_0il0bY6000
The spookily decorated entryway.
Mediagraphymn.com

As for the bones of the home, there are two full kitchens on the main floor, a formal and informal dining room, built-in and fireplace-ornamented living areas, original woodwork and a turret with 6-foot stained glass windows and a reading nook. The owner’s suite has an ensuite bath, a walk-in closet and laundry. The other bedrooms vary widely in size and are spread over the second and third floors.

Despite the undead accoutrement, no paranormal activity or spirits have been reported on the property, noted Martin. The rental rate is $1,700 a night.

Intrigued by the address but not looking to maintain it as a short-term stay? The house can easily be converted to an owner-occupied rental, the listing assures .

