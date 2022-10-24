ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump rips Ron DeSantis backing Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O’Dea

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the weekend over DeSantis’ support for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O’Dea — who has said he would actively campaign against the 45th president if he runs again in 2024 .

“A BIG MISTAKE!,” Trump wrote of the Florida governor’s endorsement on his Truth Social platform Sunday.

That barb came a week after Trump called O’Dea “stupid” in response to the Senate hopeful saying a 2024 rematch between the former and current presidents would “tear this country apart.”

“DeSantis, Scott, Pompeo or Haley would be better choices,” O’Dea said in a statement, referring to the Florida governor, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former South Carolina governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

“These elections should be focused on Joe Biden’s failures — supercharged inflation, a broken border, rampant crime, a war on American energy — not a rehash of 2020,” O’Dea added. “America needs to move forward.”

Former President Donald Trump ripped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for endorsing Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O’Dea.
Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
O’Dea has previously criticized Trump and said DeSantis and other Republicans would be better presidential candidates in 2024.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DeSantis, who is widely believed to be weighing a run for the White House , has recorded a robocall for O’Dea in which he says he’d “watched Joe from a distance” and was “impressed,” according to the Washington Examiner .

“America needs strong leadership and desperately,” DeSantis says on the call. “That’s why I’m endorsing Joe O’Dea for U.S. Senate. Colorado, please vote for Joe O’Dea.”

O’Dea is trying to deny Democrat Michael Bennet a third full term in the Senate, but trails the incumbent by an average of 7.5 points in the latest RealClearPolitics polling average

HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
