NASCAR Fans React To Bubba Wallace’s ‘Humble Pie’ Photo While Serving Suspension

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago

Right before Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Bubba Wallace tweeted out a photo that got lots of reactions. NASCAR fans are almost always going to have something to say when Wallace does just about anything. In this case, there were feelings of all kinds.

After retaliating on the track against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway , Bubba Wallace was hit with a one-race suspension. Replaced by John Hunter Nemechek on Sunday in the No. 45, Wallace watched from the sidelines.

This was the post in question. It shows Wallace looking at two projector screens. One with the race displayed and another with the car data and details. Things that regular fans don’t get access to. The suspended driver said he was ordering “humble pie” and doing what he could to help his team out.

For what it’s worth, Nemechek went on to finish P27 on the day.

NASCAR Fans Respond to Bubba Wallace During Suspension

A lot of fans were not sure about how they felt. Bubba Wallace was a little wild on the track at Las Vegas. Even for some that were fans of Wallace beforehand, this is a tough one to get past. Kyle Larson is a well-liked driver in the Cup Series and it makes sense that some would feel some type of way about the incident.

This fan would like to see Wallace and Larson talk things out if possible.

Meanwhile, other fans are ready to move on and see Bubba return to the track. The 23XI Racing team has made a lot of major strides this season. For 2023, there are more steps to take and more achievements to accomplish. Wallace was having a good run these last couple of months, the suspension ruins that.

Well, I guess the retaliation ruined it. But fans are ready to move on and look ahead to Martinsville.

Of course, Bubba Wallace isn’t going to sit out a week and not hear about it. Especially after Kyle Larson went on and won this week while Wallace sat at 23XI HQ. That humble pie likely tasted pretty bitter. Fans definitely noticed the irony of it all and were quick to point it out online.

NASCAR is at its best when there’s some chaos.

Rich Glass
2d ago

baby Bubba what r u looking up to God for maybe he will hit u with a bolt of lightning , just because Nascar thinks u r God almighty, that won't help u.

46
Dave Travis
1d ago

Very poor timing on Wallace’s part! Suspension means gone from the NASCAR scene race weekend! His PR Staff is failing him miserably by allowing his very child like actions again & again! 23XL needs to address his actions and not by Hamlin’s sugar coating!

28
AP_000344.df9386345f344d0a8e4302da3fd1a77a.0108
1d ago

NASCAR & Bubba’s careers will end if there is a wreck involving Bubba! He should have been suspended for remainder of season!

28
