This is what a dedicated Apple Sports app could look like
Apple already has an Apple News app, so why not an Apple Sports app as nicely? That’s the query some have been asking given the information that Apple could possibly be leaning into sports activities protection within the coming months — and a brand new idea exhibits us what that might seem like.
This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere
Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
Mind-blowing illusion uses ‘brain hack’ to totally fool your eyes
THIS optical illusion is sure to put your head in a spin. It presents two rotating rings made up of six, egg-shaped dots. The rings appear to be moving at different speeds. They are, however, both spinning at the same rate. The illusion was posted to Twitter on October 8...
This Inuk TikToker Got Traditional Face Tattoos & Shared The Whole Process (VIDEO)
Face tattoos are increasingly common, but few likely have as much cultural meaning as the "markings" that Canadian TikToker Shina Nova (@shinanova) had done. Shina, who has over 4 million followers on the social media platform, describes herself as a throat singer who is "Proud Indigenous" and "Inuk." She recently...
Reddit Is Supporting a Woman Who Is Pregnant by Her Tinder Hookup & Wants To Keep the Baby
Deciding whether or not to keep a pregnancy is not only every woman’s right, but also a life-altering decision. It’s a choice this Reddit poster isn’t taking lightly, but one that she is prepared to undertake — alone, no less. She took to the platform’s Baby Bumps subreddit to inquire about a moral conundrum she’s facing, and other users met her concerns with sound advice and warm support. The woman provided insight on her situation, writing, “just found out last week that I’m (29f) 5 weeks pregnant with my tinder hookup’s (32m) baby. I did let him know and he has...
Peloton Brings Its App to Android Smartwatches
The Peloton app has come to Wear OS 3. It took some time, however the Peloton app is lastly accessible for Android smartwatches. If you’re sporting the Pixel Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/5 and are a Peloton subscriber, examine the Play Store to put in it. The Peloton...
The App Store is now harming the iPhone experience
For higher or worse, Apple’s App Store has been the envy of rival cell corporations for over a decade. Having launched in 2008 with a library of 500 downloadable apps and video games, Steve Jobs’ groundbreaking digital market has since expanded to inventory virtually two million titles, and undeniably performed a pivotal position in establishing a completely new business (affectionately dubbed ‘the app economy’) that employs hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide.
Nintendo’s retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac
At WWDC 2022 earlier this 12 months, Apple announced a bunch of gaming enhancements rolling out with iOS 16, together with assist for Nintendo’s Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you will additionally have the ability to use Nintendo’s modernized retro gamepads along with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computer systems and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 helps Nintendo’s SNES-style Switch controllers, a contemporary model of their basic counterparts with wi-fi connection and a USB-C port for charging.
Don’t Forget to Check for Updates on Your Pixel Watch
Owning a Google Pixel Watch means one other machine that has updates to be looking out for. And not simply system updates with new variations of Wear OS, I’m speaking about app updates for all the purposes your watch has put in. Take this as a reminder to replace these frequently, similar to you do in your cellphone.
How to dramatically improve the sound from your Pixel 7 for even better musical enjoyment
I like music. In reality, it is a uncommon event that I’m not listening to something as I work, train, and simply usually at all times have some type of music enjoying. The factor is, telephones by no means actually have the most effective sound. It would not matter how a lot an organization brags about its onboard sound processors and audio system, telephones all sound like telephones.
Musk doesn't seek a “free-for-all hellscape” for Twitter
Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private. “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote, in an unusually-long message for the billionaire Tesla CEO who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets. He continued: “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”
Apple introduces ‘Clean Energy Charging’ feature to iOS 16.1 update
Apple has launched a brand new characteristic referred to as “Clean Energy Charging” to iOS 16.1-enabled iPhones that can enable customers to chop down on their carbon footprint. Those preferring cleaner charging strategies can use Clean Energy Charging, which selectively costs when low-carbon electrical energy is offered. Clean...
Pimax teams up with Flight Simulation Association, offers fresh VR discounts
VR YouTuber and a flight simulator fanatic all the way in which again to the early days of Microsoft Flight Simulator 95. Martin is predicated in Sweden and has been working with Pimax since 2019 in media administration, advertising and marketing, technical evaluation, in addition to software program growth. Over the years, his ardour for Virtual Reality and flight simulation has given him a broad technical information and deep perception of how VR immersion has taken superior flight simulation to an entire new and ground-breaking stage.
An AI Created 100,000 Full-Body Photos of People Who Don’t Exist
Up until now, AI portraits of people who don’t exist have just been headshots. But now, a company has created 100,000 fake humans that have bodies too. Generated Photos have released 100,000 “super realistic full-body photos” made entirely from artificial intelligence (AI). What’s more, the photos are...
Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a
The Pixel 6a is arguably top-of-the-line smartphones you may get underneath $500. In truth, on the time of writing this text, the telephone is discounted from $449 to $299, which is an incredible deal. Those of you who’re nonetheless utilizing the Pixel 4a are most likely considering of upgrading. That’s why, on this article, we’ll examine the Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, this can be a 4G variant of the Pixel 4a we’re speaking about, the smaller mannequin.
7 “Best” AI Transcription Software & Services (October 2022)
One of essentially the most helpful capabilities supplied by synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is clever transcription software program, which routinely converts audio and video recordsdata into textual content. This lets you do issues like create transcriptions for a variety of on-line content material, resembling podcasts, movies, conferences, on-line programs, and far more.
Latest Amazon Echo is 50% off in rare Prime Day-like deal
The fourth-generation Amazon Echo, the newest model on this line of good audio system, is presently on sale on Amazon for simply $50, which is half its authentic value of $100. This supply for $50 in financial savings is one thing that you simply’d solely anticipate to see from Prime Day offers, so we don’t anticipate it to final lengthy, as it’ll certainly be a magnet for a number of consumers. Click that Buy Now button as quick as you possibly can for those who don’t need to miss out on among the best Amazon Echo offers you can store proper now.
Meta will release a new consumer-grade VR headset next year • TechCrunch
The firm introduced this throughout at present’s Q3 earnings call, through which the corporate marked yet one more $3 billion quarterly loss to its metaverse investments. But CFO David Wehner says that a few of this continued value may be defined by way of Meta’s continued funding in new {hardware} growth, together with one other consumer-grade headset that can come out subsequent 12 months.
Now’s a Good Time to Buy a Samsung Foldable
Samsung is cooking this week, earlier providing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $570, as long as you had the best trade-in for it. The identical factor applies for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which Samsung is providing for the extremely low worth of $310, simply so long as you commerce in a tool they worth excessive sufficient.
Elon Musk Enters Twitter HQ Carrying Sink
Ahead of Friday’s deadline, Elon Musk visits Twitter HQ carrying sink – reportedly tells workers he doesn’t plan to axe 75 % of jobs. Elon Musk has strongly hinted that his protracted and at instances contentious $44bn (£38bn) acquisition of Twitter will shut by its Friday deadline.
